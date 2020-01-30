Quick links

'He's useless', 'just sell': Some Tottenham fans react to update on 22-year-old

Giuseppe Labellarte
Cameron Carter-Vickers of Tottenham Hotspur and Adebayo Akinfenwa of Wycombe Wanderers compete for the ball during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Tottenham Hotspur and...
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Tottenham Hotspur academy defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has once again gone away from Spurs on loan.

Cameron Carter-Vickers (L) of Tottenham Hotspur tries to get past Diego Perotti of A.S. Roma during their International Champions Cup (ICC) football match on July 25, 2017 at Red Bull...

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have given their thoughts on the news that Spurs academy graduate Cameron Carter-Vickers has gone back out on loan.

The 22-year-old has embarked on the fifth loan spell of his career by joining another second-tier side in Luton Town, and will hope to help them beat relegation.

Carter-Vickers came through the ranks at Tottenham but has only made four senior appearances for Spurs to date since making his debut back in 2016 (Transfermarkt).

 

The United States international was on loan at Stoke City earlier in the season made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Potters, including 12 in the Championship.

However, his last Stoke appearance was in the loss to Blackburn at the end of November and, with little prospect of game time in the second half of the season, was recalled by Spurs.

Carter-Vickers, capped eight times by the US (Transfermarkt), has also been on loan at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town and Swansea City over the past few years.

Blackburn Rovers Sam Gallagher in action with Stoke City's Cameron Carter-Vickers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers at Bet365 Stadium on...

With his Tottenham contract taking him until the summer of 2021, the £20,000-per-week defender (Spotrac) will be eager to kick on at Luton and either prove he's got what it takes to break into the Spurs first team or at the very least put himself in the shop window.

Cameron Carter-Vickers #5 of the United States in action against the Peru at Rentschler Field on October 16, 2018 in East Hartford, Connecticut.

