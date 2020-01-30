'He's useless', 'just sell': Some Tottenham fans react to update on 22-year-old

Tottenham Hotspur academy defender Cameron Carter-Vickers has once again gone away from Spurs on loan.

A number of Tottenham Hotspur fans have given their thoughts on the news that Spurs academy graduate Cameron Carter-Vickers has gone back out on loan.

The 22-year-old has embarked on the fifth loan spell of his career by joining another second-tier side in Luton Town, and will hope to help them beat relegation.

Carter-Vickers came through the ranks at Tottenham but has only made four senior appearances for Spurs to date since making his debut back in 2016 (Transfermarkt).

The United States international was on loan at Stoke City earlier in the season made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Potters, including 12 in the Championship.

However, his last Stoke appearance was in the loss to Blackburn at the end of November and, with little prospect of game time in the second half of the season, was recalled by Spurs.

Carter-Vickers, capped eight times by the US (Transfermarkt), has also been on loan at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town and Swansea City over the past few years.

Here is what some Tottenham fans have said on social media regarding the announcement:

Time to just sell him surely? He’s had more loans than nat west! — Paul Audere Est Facere (@paulyboym1) January 30, 2020

So had Harry Kane. Look at him now. — Samuel (@SAJsport) January 30, 2020

just let the poor guy go permanently — big tanguy (@red_fly10) January 30, 2020

Hmm... @Lilywhite_Rose you write many times about the importance of loan. I agree with you, that games are important for young players.



But how about this case. CCV had 4 loans in 2 years, and Tanganga had none. Yet CCV goes to 5th and Tanganga play in the 1st team. — Marek Winiarski (@WiniarskiMark) January 30, 2020

Had high hopes for this guy ‍♂️ — Peter Smith (@92pds) January 30, 2020

Luton Town! No disrespect, but is that really the best we could do for the guy? — Robert Weaver (@Wingman1882) January 30, 2020

About time it was permanent isn’t it — Mick Pedley (@michaelpedley) January 30, 2020

Just sell him. He’s useless — Mark (@markhowell88) January 30, 2020

With his Tottenham contract taking him until the summer of 2021, the £20,000-per-week defender (Spotrac) will be eager to kick on at Luton and either prove he's got what it takes to break into the Spurs first team or at the very least put himself in the shop window.