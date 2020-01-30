Tottenham international deemed 'steady as a rock' switches clubs

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has sanctioned another loan switch for Spurs academy graduate Cameron Carter-Vickers.

The 22-year-old has come through the ranks at Tottenham but to date has only made four senior appearances for Spurs since his 2016 debut (Transfermarkt).

Carter-Vickers was on loan at Stoke City earlier in the season made 15 appearances in all competitions for the Potters, including 12 in the Championship.

However, his last Stoke appearance was in the loss to Blackburn at the end of November and, with little prospect of game time in the second half of the season, was recalled by Spurs.

Carter-Vickers has now embarked on the fifth loan spell of his career by joining another second-tier side in Luton Town, and will hope to help them beat relegation.

The eight-times capped United States international (Transfermarkt) has also been on loan at Sheffield United, Ipswich Town and Swansea City over the past few years.

With his Tottenham contract taking him until the summer of 2021, the £20,000-per-week defender (Spotrac) will be eager to kick on in Bedfordshire and either prove he's got what it takes to break into the Spurs first team or, if not, put himself in the shop window.

Carter-Vickers was highly praised by United States interim manager Dave Sarachan after the 1-0 friendly win against Paraguay in March 2018, telling ESPN: "This guy is steady, man, steady as a rock. He's hard, he's alert, he's better than you think with the ball.

"He looks like a running back, but as you can imagine, when the moments come that he's got to get in on a play, or not allow a guy to get behind him, he knows how to use that body. There's a lot of big guys that don't, and there's a lot of little guys that do, but he's a big guy that knows how to use his body and moves better than you think. He's just been very consistent all week long."