'Everybody knows': Bentaleb backs Spurs man to make a 'statement' as transfer is confirmed

Tottenham Hotspur Danny Rose will now be pushing for an England place once again following his move to Newcastle United.

Nabil Bentaleb has lauded the qualities of Tottenham Hotspur defender Danny Rose as he has now completed a loan switch to Newcastle United, as reported by Sky Sports. 

Speaking to Sky Sports News (30/01/20 at 1:45 pm), Bentaleb, who played alongside Rose, 29, at Spurs, made it clear that he has 'no doubt' about how good he is as a player, 'everybody knows' his qualities and backed him to make a 'big statement' with the European Championships taking place this summer. 

 

"The deal is not done yet," Bentaleb told Sky Sports prior to his signing being confirmed. "Nothing is official yet. But I think he's a top player. Everybody knows about his qualities. He's had a little bit of down in the past few months at Tottenham. But that's football. You have some ups and some downs. 

"I have no doubt about how good he is as a football player and as a guy also. He's willing to come back and make a big statement to go the Euro's."

Rose's move from Spurs to St James' Park is perhaps one that suits all parties because the left-back gets the game time, Steve Bruce gets a top-quality player and Daniel Levy gets to free up his wages. 

It has been a tough 12 or so months for Rose, who will now be focused on trying to get minutes under his belt and prove that he can still be regarded as one of the best fullbacks in the Premier League. 

Both him and Bentaleb showcased their talents when they were at Tottenham, and now they will be hoping to roll back the years at St James' Park. 

Whilst the Magpies aren't completely safe, they are perhaps in a much better place than many would have initially imagined, and they are still in the FA Cup.

The Newcastle faithful will no doubt be hoping that their experience and added-quality will help push Bruce's side further up the table and deeper into the FA Cup.  

Newcastle recorded a goalless draw at home to Oxford United and have been forced into a replay - but this is a great chance for the players and the club to provide the fans with hope.

Whilst Rose didn't lift any silverware at Tottenham, he knew how to reach finals of whether it be the FA Cup, League Cup, or Champions League - that know-how is going to be crucial at his new club. 

