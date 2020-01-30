'Immense', 'excellent': Some Sunderland fans in awe of 27-year-old's display last night

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland brought three points back to the Stadium of Light last night with the Black Cats debutant putting in a great display.

Sunderland have taken three points back to the Stadium of Light and a number of the Black Cats faithful were pleased with the performance of debutant Bailey Wright.

The Black Cats signed the Australia international defender on loan from Bristol City last week (BBC Sport).

Wright arrived at the Stadium of Light boasting an impressive CV - more than 100 Championship appearances under his belt and 24 caps for Australia.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson selected the 27-year-old for the League One trip to Tranmere and, after shaking off some early nerves, put in a great display.

Wright spurned a great opportunity to open the scoring just minutes into his debut, turning a header over the bar from yards out.

In the second half he was much more solid, the highlight a superb challenge to deny Kieron Morris just moments after Charlie Wyke's goal on the hour.

Sunderland moved up into the League One playoff places thanks to their victory at Prenton Park and there were plenty of happy fans after the game.

Here is some of the reaction to Wright's display:

Well, that first half was a struggle. A combo of shocking pitch, Tranmere pressing well and sloppy play from #SAFC. Dobson in particular seems to have regressed to his pre-Doncaster self. Wright looking good the only positive so far — Matt Wilson (@Redtelephone84) January 29, 2020

Bailey Wright was solid in the 1st half #SAFC — Oluwaseun Bamgboye (@bamgboyeolu) January 29, 2020

Wyke on the scoresheet again.

Clean sheet for the debutant Bailey Wright.

Up to 5th.

Morale and form seem to be stable and on the up.#SAFC — Talon (@TalonPlaysYT) January 29, 2020

Thought Bailey Wright was excellent my Motm — Lee Armstrong (@NightwingSAFC) January 29, 2020

Bailey Wright quality tonight, didn’t put a foot wrong #SAFC — LGG (@LGGUNN28) January 29, 2020

Those are the wins that get you promoted, solid debut from bailey wright aswell ⚪️ #safc #parkINson — Daniel Hull (@DanHull22) January 29, 2020

Bailey Wright would charge into a brick wall if it meant we kept the clean sheet. Hard as nails #safc — conor (@conormac_10) January 29, 2020

Bailey Wright immense tonight #safc — Dunny (@dunny_ftm) January 29, 2020

Like the looks of Bailey Wright mind - think he’s going to be a good addition #SAFC — Lee Wickham (@LdoubleE_87) January 29, 2020

Sunderland return to League One action on Saturday with a trip to Portsmouth.