Quick links

Sunderland

League One

'Immense', 'excellent': Some Sunderland fans in awe of 27-year-old's display last night

Giuseppe Labellarte
New Sunderland signing Bailey Wright pictured at The Academy of Light on January 21, 2020 in Sunderland, England.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland brought three points back to the Stadium of Light last night with the Black Cats debutant putting in a great display.

New Sunderland signing Bailey Wright pictured at The Academy of Light on January 21, 2020 in Sunderland, England.

Sunderland have taken three points back to the Stadium of Light and a number of the Black Cats faithful were pleased with the performance of debutant Bailey Wright.

The Black Cats signed the Australia international defender on loan from Bristol City last week (BBC Sport).

Wright arrived at the Stadium of Light boasting an impressive CV - more than 100 Championship appearances under his belt and 24 caps for Australia.

Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson selected the 27-year-old for the League One trip to Tranmere and, after shaking off some early nerves, put in a great display.

 

 

Wright spurned a great opportunity to open the scoring just minutes into his debut, turning a header over the bar from yards out.

In the second half he was much more solid, the highlight a superb challenge to deny Kieron Morris just moments after Charlie Wyke's goal on the hour.

Sunderland moved up into the League One playoff places thanks to their victory at Prenton Park and there were plenty of happy fans after the game.

Here is some of the reaction to Wright's display:

Sunderland return to League One action on Saturday with a trip to Portsmouth.

Sunderland's Lynden Gooch contests for the ball with Portsmouth's Jamal Lowe during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Sunderland and Portsmouth at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch