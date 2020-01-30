'You will rock', 'hero': Some fans react after Tottenham sign their 'best player'

Jose Mourinho's Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the arrival of Steven Bergwijn to Spurs on Wednesday.

Tottenham Hotspur have officially completed the signing of Steven Bergwijn from PSV Eindhoven and a number of their fans have been commenting on the winger's departure on Twitter.

The 22-year-old, who made his professional breakthrough from the PSV academy and made upwards of 100 appearances for them, has joined Jose Mourinho's Spurs for a reported £27million fee (BBC Sport) on a contract until 2025.

Bergwijn, capped nine times for the Netherlands, has played 16 times for PSV in the Eredivisie this season, scoring five goals, and leaves the club with 31 goals in 146 appearances, plus three Eredivisie titles.

His arrival at Tottenham bolsters Mourinho's attacking ranks, the North Londoners having sought to add an attacking player who plays predominantly off the left, and he takes the number 23 shirt vacated by Christian Eriksen.

Here is how some PSV fans reacted to their player's departure:

Enjoy @StevenBergwijn you will rock. Work hard play hard. — Dennis Smits (@dennissmits) January 29, 2020

Should have stayed or left for a bigger club than spurs — Damián (@DamianM_10) January 29, 2020

Succes Stevie — (@nmgk04) January 29, 2020

Gijs Luijkx: Despite the last days, you were a great player for our PSV. Thanks for everything and good luck!

Stijn Walraven: Stevie, thanks for everything!

Koen van Heusden: We're going to miss you Stevie!

Mark van Zutphen: Thank you so much for your efforts, Steven and thank you for allowing us to enjoy your talent for so long. Good luck at your beautiful new club!

Lennart Timmerman: Sure it is not nice if your best player leaves and certainly not at the moment, but I really wish Stevie heartily! After all, it is a boy's dream for every football player to be allowed to play for such a large club. Thanks for everything hero

Bergwijn played against Spurs in last season's Champions League group stage match between the two sides, which the North Londoners won 2-1 at Wembley.

He becomes Tottenham's third signing of the January transfer window, with Gedson Fernandes arriving on loan from Benfica and Giovani Lo Celso finalising a permanent move from Real Betis for £27million.