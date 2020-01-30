'Finally', 'love to see it': Some fans react to arrival of talented Tottenham player

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has sanctioned Spurs right-back Kyle Walker-Peters moving to Ralph Hasenhuttl's Southampton on loan.

A number of Southampton fans have been having their say on the arrival of Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker-Peters on loan (Southampton website).

The 22-year-old came through the ranks at Tottenham but to date has only made 24 appearances for the Spurs senior team since his impressive debut against Newcastle in August 2017 (Transfermarkt).

Walker-Peters has made five appearances this season (Transfermarkt) and just one since Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as head coach at Spurs, despite the club's lack of options at right-back.

Crystal Palace and Brighton were also reportedly interested in the right-back, but Southampton have won the race for his services until the end of the 2019-20 campaign as Ralph Hasenhuttl's charges look to climb further up into the top ten of the table.

Here is what some Southampton fans have made of the Tottenham full-back's arrival at St Mary's Stadium:

EYYYYYYY FINALLY — (@Bxdnarek) January 29, 2020

Welcome. Now for 3 points at One of our favourite hunting grounds. Anfield — 1885theartof (@1885theartof) January 29, 2020

SIIU — WOHN (@WOHNSZN) January 29, 2020

LOVE TO SEE IT — ًamy (@sfcamy) January 29, 2020

Took your time lads — Kieran (@KieranKellyyy_) January 29, 2020

Happy with it mate. Would like him permenantly tho and another signing — Max (@KingHasenhuttl) January 29, 2020

Sensible sort of signing, we need to avoid playing CBs at FB. Cedric is off, Valery is out of favour.

He looks a potentially good player, if he can prove it with us then it's smiles all round. — John Oakley (@jonokli) January 29, 2020

Southampton manager Hasenhuttl said of Walker-Peters to the Saints official website: "I am very pleased to have Kyle with us for the rest of the season. He is a talented young player, with good defensive and attacking qualities.

"It was clear this month that we could use additional support in the full-back positions, and Kyle was exactly the profile of player I was hoping we could bring in. He will be a good addition to our squad, and we are pleased that he has chosen to join us ahead of a number of other clubs who were interested in signing him."

Walker-Peters could make his Southampton debut against Premier League leaders Liverpool at Anfield this weekend.