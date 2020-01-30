Quick links

SkySports pundit not fully convinced by new Leeds United signing, explains why

TOULOUSE, FRANCE - December 04: Jean-Kevin Augustin #22 of Monaco beats goalkeeper Baptiste Reynet #30 of Toulouse but the goal was ruled out for offside in the build play during the...
Jean-Kevin Augustin has joined Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United on loan.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of Monaco warms up during the Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and AS Monaco (ASM) at Parc des Princes stadium on January 12, 2020 in Paris, France.

Paul Robinson said on Sky Sports News on Wednesday morning (10:38am, January 29, 2020) that Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has taken a “calculated gamble” with Jean-Kevin Augustin.

The former Leeds goalkeeper, who now works as a pundit for Sky Sports, asked questions of Augustin’s off-pitch attitude and pointed at the number of different clubs he has already played so far and not been able to succeed.

The 22-year-old has joined the Whites on loan from RB Leipzig in the January transfer window until the end of the season.

 

The striker joined AS Monaco on loan in the summer of 2019, but the youngster struggled to make an impact at the Ligue 1 club and his deal was terminated before he switched to the Whites.

Augustin, who played nine times for the France Under-21 national team, came through the Paris Saint-Germain youth system and was part of the first team from 2015 until 2017 before moving to Leipzig.

Robinson said about Augustin on Sky Sports News on Wednesday morning (10:38am, January 29, 2020): “He is a top-class player, his CV stacks up for a top-class player. He has played for his county, at the Under-21 level. He scores goals, but there is a question mark about his attitude off the field.”

Robinson added: “It’s a position that Bielsa has identified and he has taken, in my opinion, a calculated gamble on Augustin.”

No-risk signing

Leeds needed to sign a striker this month following the return of Eddie Nketiah to his parent club Arsenal, and Augustin is a smart signing.

Since it is a loan deal, there is no risk for the Whites in terms of spending a lot of money on a player who could turn out to be a disappointment.

Patrick Bamford will be the first-choice striker for Bielsa, who will have a very good option on the substitutes’ bench in Augustin.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of Leeds United ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.

