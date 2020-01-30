West Ham boss David Moyes hopes Soucek can add goals to his side

The Hammers announced the signing of the Czech international on Wednesday.

West Ham manager David Moyes spoke to the club's official website about new signing Tomas Soucek and what he will bring to the club.

The 24-year-old midfielder has only joined the Hammers from Slavia Prague on a loan deal till the end of the season but Moyes' side have an option to buy him permanently in the summer.

Soucek is highly rated back in his home country and is tipped to have an incredible future. Hammers fans will be excited about what he brings to the side and David Moyes hopes that he will add goals from the centre of the park.

"I hope he brings what I’ve seen him bring when he’s played for Slavia Prague or the Czech Republic, which is he’s scored quite a few goals from midfield," Moyes said.

The Hammers boss continued: "He’s big, he’s athletic, he can cover ground and he’s also played as a holding midfield player as well. He can give us cover for Declan Rice and Noble in that position, but he also adds to it in that we’ve got a midfield player who can get goals as well."

Soucek, despite naturally being a defensive midfielder, has goals in him. The 24-year-old already has 12 goals in all competitions this season including one each against Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

In 128 games in the Czech top-flight, Souckek has 28 goals and 12 assists to his name while mainly playing as a number six. We will have to wait and see where Moyes will slot him in midfield but if his previous stats are anything to go by, he will certainly add some goals in.

Haller has been West Ham's top scorer this season with six goals. Mark Noble is just behind him with four - three of which have come from the penalty spot. Hammers fans will hope that Soucek will make life easier for the players around him but will he actually be able to do that? We'll find out soon.