Southampton's Djenepo explains how Liverpool's Sadio Mane made him happy

Djenepo will be hoping to get a start against the league leaders this weekend.

Southampton star Moussa Djenepo spoke to the Daily Echo about Liverpool's Sadio Mane and how he looks up to him as a big brother.

The Mali international joined the Saints back in the summer transfer window and has looked lively whenever he has featured for them this season.

Djenepo has struggled with injuries but when fit, he has given his manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl, a decision to make in terms of team selection. The 21-year-old has played on both flanks as well as at number 10 and further ahead as a second striker this season.

His versatility, pace, dribbling skills and all-round game has brought in comparisons of former Saints attacker Sadio Mane. The Liverpool man is arguably the best player in the league at the moment and Djenepo remembers the little gesture that Mane made back in August that made his day.

He said: "He is a big brother, someone I look up to and I know I have to keep working hard. I spoke with him after the game and he gave me some advice. He wished me the best of luck and told me to keep working hard. He gave me his shirt and it made me very happy."

Mane has become an idol to many African footballers after what he has achieved since moving to the Premier League. The Senegalese international played an integral part in Liverpool winning the Champions League last season and the Reds' big lead at the top of the table wouldn't have been possible without him either.

Sadly for Djenepo, he will not be able to get hold of Mane's shirt this weekend when the two sides meet. Jurgen Klopp confirmed a small tear in Mane's muscle which is set to keep him out of action until after the winter break in February.

The Saints man will, however, love to make a mark against the Reds on Saturday. The Saints came very close to picking up a win at the St Mary's back in August and they will need to be at their absolute best to have any chance of taking away from the game at Anfield in two days time.