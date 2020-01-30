Report: Sheffield United and Genk close to completing Berge deal

Both clubs have to sort out minor details before the transfer is reportedly complete.

According to a report from HLN, Genk's Sander Berge's transfer to Sheffield United rests on two final terms to be agreed between the two clubs.

The Blades have reportedly been in discussions with the Belgian outfit for about a week now regarding their star midfielder. With the transfer window shutting tomorrow, it's now or never for Wilder and the deal is said to be just a few steps away.

The report claims that Sheffield United increased their offer substantially in the last few hours. Genk have agreed on a transfer fee but bonuses and a sell-on fee are still being discussed between the two clubs.

Berge's representatives hope that the deal will be concluded soon after they had clear agreements with Genk about the player's future earlier in the summer.

The 21-year-old has had a fantastic season domestically as well as in Europe this season. He shone in the games against Liverpool in the Champions League and Wilder could well have a fantastic talent at his disposal for this weekend.

However, the last things that Sheffield United would want at this stage is for the transfer to collapse due to minor disagreements. The two details that need finalizing shouldn't really take long but if the worse happens, it is highly likely that Berge will attract much bigger sides in the summer.

Sheffield United have been incredible in the Premier League this season and are surprisingly in the race for one of the European places. A player of Berge's quality and potential is massive for them and they will be praying that everything goes well in the coming hours.