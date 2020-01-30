Quick links

Report: Sheffield United and Genk close to completing Berge deal

Shamanth Jayaram
Sander Berge of Norway looks on during training session at Ullevaal Stadion on September 4, 2018 in Oslo, Norway.
Both clubs have to sort out minor details before the transfer is reportedly complete.

Sander Boli Berge midfielder of Genk and Jonathan David forward of KAA Gent during the Jupiler Pro League match between KRC Genk and Kaa Gent on November 10, 2019 in Genk, Belgium, 10

According to a report from HLN, Genk's Sander Berge's transfer to Sheffield United rests on two final terms to be agreed between the two clubs.

The Blades have reportedly been in discussions with the Belgian outfit for about a week now regarding their star midfielder. With the transfer window shutting tomorrow, it's now or never for Wilder and the deal is said to be just a few steps away. 

The report claims that Sheffield United increased their offer substantially in the last few hours. Genk have agreed on a transfer fee but bonuses and a sell-on fee are still being discussed between the two clubs. 

 

Berge's representatives hope that the deal will be concluded soon after they had clear agreements with Genk about the player's future earlier in the summer. 

The 21-year-old has had a fantastic season domestically as well as in Europe this season. He shone in the games against Liverpool in the Champions League and Wilder could well have a fantastic talent at his disposal for this weekend. 

Sander Boli Berge midfielder of Genk, Didier Lamkel Ze forward of Antwerp pictured during the Jupiler Pro League play-Offs 1 match between Antwerp Fc and Krc Genk on April 02, 2019 in...

However, the last things that Sheffield United would want at this stage is for the transfer to collapse due to minor disagreements. The two details that need finalizing shouldn't really take long but if the worse happens, it is highly likely that Berge will attract much bigger sides in the summer. 

Sheffield United have been incredible in the Premier League this season and are surprisingly in the race for one of the European places. A player of Berge's quality and potential is massive for them and they will be praying that everything goes well in the coming hours. 

Chris Wilder, Manager of Sheffield United gives his team instructions during the FA Cup Fourth Round match between Millwall FC and Sheffield United at The Den on January 25, 2020 in London,...

 

 

