Quick links

Liverpool

Oxlade-Chamberlain says Liverpool aren't focused on records

Shamanth Jayaram
(THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on January...
Shamanth Jayaram Profile
Shamanth Jayaram

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Reds picked up yet another win against West Ham on Wednesday.

Alex Oxlade Chamberlain of Liverpool and Manuel Lansing of West Ham United in action during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on January...

Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spoke to the club's official website about the kind of mentality that the players need to have until the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp's men increased their unbeaten run to 41 games with a 2-0 win over West Ham in the London Stadium yesterday. Goals from Mo Salah and Oxlade-Chamberlain pushed them a step closer to lifting their first league title in about 30 years. 

Liverpool will win the league barring an absolute miracle and they have a chance to do so by breaking a ton of records along the way. Oxlade-Chamberlain was asked about the club's chances of setting new records but the former Arsenal man was quick to play it all down. 

 

He said: "I think teams never get to those sorts of positions and have those accolades and records by thinking about those things. They just go into every game, go to work and do the business. You keep that mentality, you give yourself the best chance of coming away with wins."

"There are a lot of tough games coming up so we’ve just to keep plodding along and keep doing what we are doing to first and foremost achieve what we want to do in the league. That’s the most important thing," he said. 

The Reds midfielder is right about the mentality that Liverpool need to keep until the end of the season. If they continue the same kind of form, there is no denying that they will go down as one of the greatest teams in the history of the competition. 

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on January...

However, the last thing that they need at the moment is to focus on other factors which could directly or indirectly play a part in the players' minds. 

Klopp's priority will be to continue the same form until they are confirmed as the champions. The Reds boss, as much as he denies it, would love to make history with this side and the chance of becoming 'Invincibles' probably won't come again. 

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool celebrates after the Premier League match between West Ham United and Liverpool FC at London Stadium on January 29, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

 

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for LIVERPOOL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch