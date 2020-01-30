Oxlade-Chamberlain says Liverpool aren't focused on records

The Reds picked up yet another win against West Ham on Wednesday.

Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spoke to the club's official website about the kind of mentality that the players need to have until the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp's men increased their unbeaten run to 41 games with a 2-0 win over West Ham in the London Stadium yesterday. Goals from Mo Salah and Oxlade-Chamberlain pushed them a step closer to lifting their first league title in about 30 years.

Liverpool will win the league barring an absolute miracle and they have a chance to do so by breaking a ton of records along the way. Oxlade-Chamberlain was asked about the club's chances of setting new records but the former Arsenal man was quick to play it all down.

He said: "I think teams never get to those sorts of positions and have those accolades and records by thinking about those things. They just go into every game, go to work and do the business. You keep that mentality, you give yourself the best chance of coming away with wins."

"There are a lot of tough games coming up so we’ve just to keep plodding along and keep doing what we are doing to first and foremost achieve what we want to do in the league. That’s the most important thing," he said.

The Reds midfielder is right about the mentality that Liverpool need to keep until the end of the season. If they continue the same kind of form, there is no denying that they will go down as one of the greatest teams in the history of the competition.

However, the last thing that they need at the moment is to focus on other factors which could directly or indirectly play a part in the players' minds.

Klopp's priority will be to continue the same form until they are confirmed as the champions. The Reds boss, as much as he denies it, would love to make history with this side and the chance of becoming 'Invincibles' probably won't come again.