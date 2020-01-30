Oxlade-Chamberlain hails Alisson and the rest of Liverpool's back line

Liverpool's back-three has been incredible since the start of last season.

Liverpool star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain spoke to the club's official website about Alisson and the defenders about him and how important they have been for the club.

The Reds kept their 10th clean sheet in the Premier League this season. Liverpool have conceded just once in the Premier League since after the Merseyside derby at the start of December which is a phenomenal record.

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson have been their most important players since the start of last season and young Joe Gomez has played incredibly well in the absence of Joel Matip this term.

Liverpool could have dropped a number of points this season if it wasn't for their back line who helped them stay in the game last night as well. Oxlade-Chamberlain, like all Liverpool fans, admitted that his side were lucky to have them at the back and hailed one player in particular.

He said: "The boys at the back, we are lucky to have them and they get us out of some situations where we are a bit sloppy. Our goalkeeper, Ali, he is top drawer and with those boys behind you they get you out of a bit of trouble at times and we need that from time to time."

Liverpool certainly are lucky to have them. One can only wonder where the club would be today without van Dijk and Alisson and Reds fans should cherish these moments while they still can.

With 14 games still left to be played, the back-three still have some work to do and Oxlade-Chamberlain along with the rest of Liverpool's front men will be hoping that their defenders can hold the fort while they try to hurt teams at the other end of the pitch.