Leicester should be aiming for someone much better than Vestergaard

The Foxes are reportedly keen on the Southampton man.

The Daily Echo reported last week that Leicester City are interested in signing Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard before the end of this month's transfer window.

The report claimed that the Foxes would have to pay above the £18 million that the Saints paid for him back in the summer of 2018.

Leicester have transformed into a brilliant side under Brendan Rodgers. The former Liverpool boss has his side in third place in the league table, eight ahead of fourth-place Chelsea.

The Foxes are favourites to make it into the Champions League next season and strengthening the defence now could well make sure of their place in the top-four in four months time.

Vestergaard is a solid defender who has been unlucky at times for Southampton since he made the move 18 months ago. A full Danish international, the 27-year-old has a ton of experience under his belt and would be a very good addition to any side in the lower half of the table.

However, Leicester are in a position now where they can attract players who are a lot better than Vestergaard is. The pull of being in the Champions League is massive and the as good as the Saints man is, Rodgers' side can do better.

Vestergaard has started just once in the league since the second week of September, Hasenhuttl has clearly lost his trust in him and if he isn't good enough for a team battling relegation, he certainly isn't good for a team in Europe's elite competition.

As inflated as the current transfer market is, Rodgers could still find a very good defender for about the same fee that they will have to pay for the Dane.

Missing out on a defender until the end of the season might not be that big of a problem for Leicester and they shouldn't rush into any decision just for the sake of it by tomorrow's deadline.