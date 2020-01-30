Quick links

Celtic

'Should force Celtic to get the finger out': Some fans discuss concerning Lennon update

John McGinley
Celtic's Michael Johnston during the UEFA Europa League group E match between CFR Cluj and Celtic FC at Dr.-Constantin-Radulescu-Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Cluj-Napoca, Romania.
Celtic suffered an injury blown on Wednesday night.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon fears that winger Mikey Johnston has a 'long-term' injury after being forced off during last night's match against St Johnstone, Sky Sports report.

There seemed to be some confusion about whether he should stay on the pitch or not in the second half at McDiarmid Park.

As Lennon made his third substitution it was clear Johnston had a problem, but the player decided to try and play on rather than take care of the knee knock.

The Celtic boss didn't seem happy with how it all went down and thinks there now could be ligament damage and that by staying on, the youngster has made it even worse.

As quoted by Sky Sports, Lennon said: "It will be long term. It was a bad twist. He says there was contact but it doesn't look like there was contact.

"It looks like he has twisted the knee and there is a bit of swelling there and ligament damage.

"It [staying on] might have compounded the problem. It was annoying for me because we were making a substitution and he said he was alright to carry on."

 

With Mohamed Elyounousssi also on the sidelines right now and others like Daniel Arzani and Marian Shved struggling to make an impact, the injury is bad timing for Celtic and it could be that they are forced into a late January signing.

Their schedule runs thick and fast for the foreseeable future and as they compete in three competitions, Lennon needs the strength and depth in positions across the pitch.

It's fair to say some fans aren't happy with Johnston's injury, nor how it all developed last night, though there is now the expectation of a potential move for a new winger.

These supporters have taken to Twitter today to share their thoughts on it all...

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

