'Should force Celtic to get the finger out': Some fans discuss concerning Lennon update

Celtic suffered an injury blown on Wednesday night.

Celtic manager Neil Lennon fears that winger Mikey Johnston has a 'long-term' injury after being forced off during last night's match against St Johnstone, Sky Sports report.

There seemed to be some confusion about whether he should stay on the pitch or not in the second half at McDiarmid Park.

Subscribe

As Lennon made his third substitution it was clear Johnston had a problem, but the player decided to try and play on rather than take care of the knee knock.

The Celtic boss didn't seem happy with how it all went down and thinks there now could be ligament damage and that by staying on, the youngster has made it even worse.

As quoted by Sky Sports, Lennon said: "It will be long term. It was a bad twist. He says there was contact but it doesn't look like there was contact.

"It looks like he has twisted the knee and there is a bit of swelling there and ligament damage.

"It [staying on] might have compounded the problem. It was annoying for me because we were making a substitution and he said he was alright to carry on."

With Mohamed Elyounousssi also on the sidelines right now and others like Daniel Arzani and Marian Shved struggling to make an impact, the injury is bad timing for Celtic and it could be that they are forced into a late January signing.

Their schedule runs thick and fast for the foreseeable future and as they compete in three competitions, Lennon needs the strength and depth in positions across the pitch.

It's fair to say some fans aren't happy with Johnston's injury, nor how it all developed last night, though there is now the expectation of a potential move for a new winger.

SEE ALSO: Celtic coaches convinced by fringe player after impressive Lennoxtown moment

These supporters have taken to Twitter today to share their thoughts on it all...

With Johnston out long term Celtic now only have Elyounoussi to play LW and he's had his injury problems. Celtic looking awfully light on both wings.



Still plenty time left in the window... — Wolfe Of Parkhead (@ParkheadWolfe) January 30, 2020

Johnston being out for the rest of the season is potentially good thing. Should force Celtic to get the finger out and get a winger in that's better than Johnston.



Should. — Emrod (@Emrod_lives) January 30, 2020

With Johnston out for a while it's quite urgent that Celtic sign either a replacement winger, or if they persist with 3-5-2 to accommodate having only one fit winger, a centre-back for cover. Ideally there'd be both but at least one before the deadline could be huge. — Kieran Devlin (@NoNotThatDevlin) January 30, 2020

Had he put the pole on that he paid 4m euro for before johnston he would not have got injured the game was over plus patryk needed game time — thomas murray hill (@thomasmurrayhil) January 30, 2020

Finding it hard to criticise either Lenny or Johnston over that wee incident last night



Perhaps Lenny shouldn't have embarrassed him in public but he is the boss and must lay down the law!



Regarding Mikey J, the boy was probably just desperate to stay on the pitch and impress — Celtic Nation (@CelticNation67) January 30, 2020

Bit concerned at how injury prone Mikey Johnston seems to be tbh — Raymond Christie (@mondo_christie) January 30, 2020

Desperate to get a run and got a little silly after the injury. Shame for the boy really but I’m sure he’s been ‘telt’. — D. Doyle (@DDoyle74) January 30, 2020

Mikey Johnston’s “long term injury” just reiterates our need for a winger in, and if the plan is to go 3-5-2, which is looking likely, we need a centre half in - we can’t play that with only 3 fit centre halfs.



Lack of links concerning, going to be a busy 29 hours. Hopefully. — Liam (@LK95_) January 30, 2020