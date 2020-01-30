'Please god no': Some Sheffield Wednesday fans react to rumoured interest in 'Rhodes mark 2'

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk reportedly wants to bring the 26-year-old to Hillsborough this month.

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been giving their thoughts on the latest transfer report linking the Owls with Connor Wickham of Crystal Palace, as per the Sheffield Star.

The 26-year-old striker has struggled for game time this season, with just six Premier League appearances - all off the bench.

Palace have also brought in Cenk Tosun on loan from Everton, which is likely to have nudged Wickham further down the Eagles pecking order.

Wednesday, meanwhile, continue to struggle in front of goal, with only Steven Fletcher having scored more than four this term (BBC Sport).

Garry Monk has brought in Argentine winger Manuel Hidalgo and Dutch forward Alessio Da Cruz this month but he is believed to be in the hunt for more attacking reinforcements.

Wickham enjoyed arguably the most productive spell of his career at Wednesday, his two short loan stints at Hillsborough back in 2013 and 2014 yielding nine goals and three assists in 17 appearances (Transfermarkt).

Here is what some of the Owls faithful on social media have made of the Wickham speculation:

Get it done, send, Rhodes and Winnall, in a taxi to Palace as a free gift. I don’t want to them in a Wednesday shirt again. Long suffering Wednesday fan.⚪️⚪️ — Richard Brown (@Richard75630635) January 29, 2020

What’s the hold up Dom ? Been hearing this for weeks. Wages ? I honestly wouldn’t blame him not coming here at this moment in time ... — mick swfc renshaw (@mickwolf1969) January 29, 2020

Please god no we don't need Rhodes mark 2 — Christian Evans (@ci_evo92) January 29, 2020

No No No No No ! — Stephen Branley (@branleyboy) January 30, 2020

Will be Winnall and Nuhiu i imagine, cant see Wickham being with us hope im wrong though — Gareth (@SWFC4EVA81) January 30, 2020

Get rid of Winnall and Rhodes... Bring in Wickham and Clark-Harris and Maddison. Just sort it. #swfc — Ben Savage (@bensaavage) January 30, 2020

Palace manager Roy Hodgson said of Wickham, as quoted by the Sheffield Star: "I think for his future, he needs to get a run of games.

"I might not be able to guarantee him that, but I must emphasise he trains well, he is very professional, and if he stays that is no problem. You can’t have too many front players."