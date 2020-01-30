Quick links

Sheffield Wednesday

Crystal Palace

Championship

Premier League

'Please god no': Some Sheffield Wednesday fans react to rumoured interest in 'Rhodes mark 2'

Giuseppe Labellarte
Connor Wickham of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea FC at Selhurst Park on December 30, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk reportedly wants to bring the 26-year-old to Hillsborough this month.

Crystal Palace forward Connor Wickham heads the ball clear during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton at Selhurst Park, London on Tuesday 21st January 2020.

A number of Sheffield Wednesday fans have been giving their thoughts on the latest transfer report linking the Owls with Connor Wickham of Crystal Palace, as per the Sheffield Star.

The 26-year-old striker has struggled for game time this season, with just six Premier League appearances - all off the bench.

Palace have also brought in Cenk Tosun on loan from Everton, which is likely to have nudged Wickham further down the Eagles pecking order.

 

Wednesday, meanwhile, continue to struggle in front of goal, with only Steven Fletcher having scored more than four this term (BBC Sport).

Garry Monk has brought in Argentine winger Manuel Hidalgo and Dutch forward Alessio Da Cruz this month but he is believed to be in the hunt for more attacking reinforcements.

Wickham enjoyed arguably the most productive spell of his career at Wednesday, his two short loan stints at Hillsborough back in 2013 and 2014 yielding nine goals and three assists in 17 appearances (Transfermarkt).

Here is what some of the Owls faithful on social media have made of the Wickham speculation:

Palace manager Roy Hodgson said of Wickham, as quoted by the Sheffield Star: "I think for his future, he needs to get a run of games.

"I might not be able to guarantee him that, but I must emphasise he trains well, he is very professional, and if he stays that is no problem. You can’t have too many front players."

Connor Wickham of Crystal Palace looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Chelsea FC at Selhurst Park on December 30, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch