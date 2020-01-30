'Ross Wilson is an absolute genius': Some Rangers fans excited after hearing who they want in

Rangers could be about to make a big addition to Ibrox.

Some Rangers fans are very excited about the prospect of signing attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi this week.

As reported by BBC Scotland, Hagi is on the verge of putting pen to paper on a six-month loan after arriving in Scotland to sign ahead of tomorrow's midnight deadline.

Hagi currently plays for Belgian side Genk and is the son of Romanian international legend Gheorghe.

He's made five Champions League appearances this season, also scoring three goals and assisting four times in 14 league matches (Transfermarkt).

Still just 21, he's already won ten caps with Romania at senior level and on the face of things looks to be an exciting acquisition from Rangers' perspective.

Steven Gerrard is looking for players to boost the club's title race ambitions, currently sitting five points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership with a game in hand.

Hagi appears to be the kind of player that can add a bit of attacking prowess in the final third.

Supporters are understandably excited after a slow January window, feeling he has the kind of potential make a big impact at Ibrox.

Rangers already have Ryan Kent, Joe Aribo and Sheyi Ojo available as attacking midfield options but competition never hurts and with Alfredo Morelos available to capitalise on any creative talents it makes sense for Gerrard to bolster his options.

These fans have taken to Twitter today to share their thoughts on the potential signing...

Ross Wilson is an absolute genius btw



Got rid of leeches who stole wages here in Eros Grezda and Eduardo Herrera



And now we’re loaning in one of the highest prospects in European football right now in Hagi



Hats off to him already. Be an exciting couple of days if you ask me... — ᏒᏗᏁᎶᏋᏒᏕ ᏕᎮᏗᏒᏋᏕᏕ (@RangersSparess) January 30, 2020

This lad can play. I think he is very good — Chris Packet (@ChrisPacket16) January 30, 2020

WHAT A PLAYER!!! — The time has come! (@mrbluebells) January 30, 2020

Top class signing — Logan (@JoeAribo17) January 30, 2020

Great bit of business — Shandoss (@shandoss) January 30, 2020

He’s a number ten, two footed and can play left and right, apart from not being an out and out striker why would we not want him? P.s. He’s Gheorghe Hagi’s son — Steven James Porter (@SjpGer) January 30, 2020

Solid signing, played 5 champions league games this season so has got some good experience for 21 years old — BaldyBarisicLoyal (@BaldyBarisicFC) January 30, 2020