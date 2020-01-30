Quick links

Rangers

'Ross Wilson is an absolute genius': Some Rangers fans excited after hearing who they want in

John McGinley
Ianis Hagi of KRC Genk looks on during a friendly match between 1. FC Koeln and KRC Genk on January 10, 2020 in La Nucia, Spain.
John McGinleyProfile
John McGinley

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rangers could be about to make a big addition to Ibrox.

Ianis Hagi of KRC Genk looks on during a friendly match between 1. FC Koeln and KRC Genk on January 10, 2020 in La Nucia, Spain.

Some Rangers fans are very excited about the prospect of signing attacking midfielder Ianis Hagi this week.

As reported by BBC Scotland, Hagi is on the verge of putting pen to paper on a six-month loan after arriving in Scotland to sign ahead of tomorrow's midnight deadline.

Subscribe

Hagi currently plays for Belgian side Genk and is the son of Romanian international legend Gheorghe.

He's made five Champions League appearances this season, also scoring three goals and assisting four times in 14 league matches (Transfermarkt).

Still just 21, he's already won ten caps with Romania at senior level and on the face of things looks to be an exciting acquisition from Rangers' perspective.

 

Steven Gerrard is looking for players to boost the club's title race ambitions, currently sitting five points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership with a game in hand.

Hagi appears to be the kind of player that can add a bit of attacking prowess in the final third.

Supporters are understandably excited after a slow January window, feeling he has the kind of potential make a big impact at Ibrox.

Rangers already have Ryan Kent, Joe Aribo and Sheyi Ojo available as attacking midfield options but competition never hurts and with Alfredo Morelos available to capitalise on any creative talents it makes sense for Gerrard to bolster his options.

Ianis Hagi of Romania during the EURO Qualifier match between Spain v Romania at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium on November 18, 2019

These fans have taken to Twitter today to share their thoughts on the potential signing...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John McGinleyProfile

John McGinley

John is an experienced writer who has covered Scottish and English football professionally since 2013, having worked for clubs and other publications in the past. His favourite ever player is Zinedine Zidane and he thinks yours should be too.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch