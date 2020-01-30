Reports: Striker rejects Newcastle despite club's stance; his reason should boost Spurs

Newcastle United have reportedly missed out on Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has rejected a move to Newcastle United – because he wants to stay in London.

It's claimed that this is the second approach Newcastle have made this month for Giroud, and they have been met with the same response from the Frenchman.

The Guardian claimed earlier today that Newcastle were ready to sanction a £3million loan deal until the end of the season for Giroud, but that seemingly won't be happening now.

Giroud is allegedly keen to leave Chelsea and play first-team football, but his stance of wanting to stay in London leaves Newcastle scrambling for strikers ahead of the deadline.

Boost for Tottenham?

Whilst this news is of course a blow for Newcastle, it could be a huge boost for Tottenham, who are also interested in signing the 33-year-old forward.

Giroud wants to stay in London, and Tottenham are the only London club currently moving to sign him, leaving them in a strong position.

The Frenchman needs first-team football ahead of Euro 2020, and with Harry Kane out until April, Giroud would have the chance to play for Jose Mourinho on a regular basis.

He's no stranger to the super-sub role either, which is perfect once Kane returns, bu the biggest obstacle will be convincing Chelsea to sell.

Chelsea and Spurs are not only bitter London rivals, but also rivals for the top four, and Chelsea strengthening Tottenham's squad would be tough to accept.

Still, Giroud needs to move on for Chelsea to try and get in a striker of their own, and if Tottenham can stump up the money, they could just succeed where Newcastle have failed.