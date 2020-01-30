Quick links

Reports: Crystal Palace swoop for 16-goal star, Ashley was willing to sanction Newcastle move

Olly Dawes
Jarrod Bowen of Hull City during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Hull City and Chelsea at KCOM Stadium on January 25, 2020 in Hull, England.
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to win the race for Jarrod Bowen.

According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace have agreed a fee of £16million deal with Hull City for winger Jarrod Bowen ahead of deadline day.

It's claimed that the Eagles have swooped in with a deal for Bowen, and now look set to land him in a hugely exciting move for Roy Hodgson's men.

Bowen has been linked with Newcastle for much of January, and The Guardian even claimed earlier today that Mike Ashley was willing to sanction a deal for the wide man at the right price.

 

The Magpies may not get a shot at him though, as Palace have swooped in to agree a deal, with add-ons included too in order to tempt Hull into a deal.

Bowen, 23, has starred for Hull once again this season, racking up 16 goals and seven assists for the Tigers having smashed 22 goals and four assists last term.

Having seen Andros Townsend's influence fade, bringing in another left-footed winger could be big for Palace, and Bowen looks to be an ideal replacement.

He's creative and dangerous from long-range, whilst he provides Palace with a dangerous combination out wide if Hodgson chooses to go with Bowen on the right and Wilfried Zaha on the left.

Newcastle fans will be gutted to see such an exciting player move to a Premier League rival, and unless they can move quickly, they'll see a Steve Bruce favourite slip through their grasp.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

