Reported Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle target has allegedly decided his future

Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud.

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has agreed to join Lazio, according to Gianlucadimarzio.com, meaning that Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will miss out.

Gianlucadimarzio.com has claimed that Lazio sporting director Igli Tare has spoken to Giroud, who has been offered a three-and-a-half-year contract.

The France international striker has agreed to move to the Italian club, with the report claiming that Chelsea will earn €1 million (£0.84 million) as a loan fee and will be paid an obligatory transfer fee of €5 million (£4.21 million) plus add-ons.

According to The Guardian, both Tottenham and Newcastle are interested in the former Arsenal striker.

 

Missing out

Both Tottenham and Newcastle could do with a new striker in the January transfer window, with the North London outfit without Harry Kane due to injury and Joelinton struggling for the Magpies.

Giroud knows the Premier League inside out and is a proven goalscorer in the Premier League, and the 33-year-old would be a good short-term signing for Spurs or Newcastle.

However, with the Frenchman reportedly agreeing a deal with Lazio, it seems that the two Premier League clubs will miss out.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

