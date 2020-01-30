Report: £20,000-a-week Wolves player in line for Molineux exit

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly thinking of letting Wolves defender Ryan Bennett leave Molineux before the window shuts.

Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Ryan Bennett has been linked with a departure from Molineux, as reported by Press Association.

The 29-year-old has fallen out of favour under Nuno Espirito Santo and as such could be in line to be offloaded by Wolves before January's transfer deadline day.

Bennett has been left out of the last two Wolves squads and has not featured since the 2-1 defeat at Watford on New Year’s Day.

This season, he has made just 11 Premier League appearances, seven of which were starts, and 19 appearances in all competitions (Transfermarkt).

Bennett is currently behind Max Kilman in the Wolves pecking order, with Willy Boly also back in contention after recovering from an ankle injury.

While Jesus Vallejo has returned to parent club Real Madrid, it remains to be seen whether Nuno would still want to make use of Bennett during what has been a busy season, or whether he is surplus to requirements.

The PA report claims that teams in the Championship, League One and Scottish Premier League are interested in Bennett's services.

Bennett joined Wolves on a free transfer in the summer of 2017 and has made 92 appearances in all competitions for the old gold (Transfermarkt).

He is contracted to the Molineux club until the summer of 2021 and is reported by Spotrac to be on £20,000 a week.