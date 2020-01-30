Report: West Ham United make proposal for 25-year-old, get response

David Moyes’s West Ham United are reportedly interested in Abdoulaye Toure.

According to France Football, West Ham United’s attempt to sign Abdoulaye Toure from Nantes could prove to be an exercise in futility.

It has been reported that West Ham have made an offer to sign Toure on loan from Nantes with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer of 2020.

However, according to the report, the French club prefer a sale in the January transfer window, and they are also not happy with the transfer fee that the Hammers are proposing to pay in the summer of 2020.

The report has claimed that the deal is in danger of not going through this week.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Toure has made 20 appearances in Ligue 1 for Nantes so far this season, scoring three goals in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the 25-year-old defensive midfielder made 30 starts and four substitute appearances in the league, scoring three goals and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Back in 2017-18, the Frenchman made 31 starts and five substitute appearances in the league, scoring one goal and providing one assist in the process, according to WhoScored.