Report: West Ham United make approach for 4-time FA Cup winner

Ondrej Duda and Salomon Kalou of Hertha BSC after the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Hertha BSC on December 6, 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany.
West Ham United reportedly want Salomon Kalou.

Salomon Kalou of Hertha BSC before the Training on january 15, 2020 in Berlin, Germany.

According to Kicker, West Ham United have made an approach for Hertha Berlin forward Salomon Kalou.

It has been reported West Ham have made a request for the 34-year-old former Chelsea forward.

 

Spell in England

Kalou was on the books of Chelsea from 2006 until 2012 and was quite successful during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The Ivory Coast international won the Premier League once, the FA Cup four times, and the Champions League once.

Salomon Kalou of Hertha BSC before the Bundesliga match between Eintracht Frankfurt and Hertha BSC on december 6, 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Need for a striker

West Ham are fighting for survival in the Premier League this season, and manager David Moyes does need to bring in a new striker before the January transfer window closes.

Sebastien Haller has scored just six goals in 23 Premier League appearances for the Hammers so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Desperate move

It is never easy to find a quality striker in the middle of the season, but even considering that, it is a desperate move from West Ham to try to sign Kalou.

The Ivory Coast international is 34 years of age, and he has played 147 minutes in the Bundesliga for Hertha so far this season, scoring one goal in the process, according to WhoScored.

Julian Brandt of Borussia Dortmund and Salomon Kalou of Hertha BSC during the Bundesliga match between Hertha BSC and Borussia Dortmund at Olympiastadion on November 30, 2019 in Berlin,...

