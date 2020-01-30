Quick links

Report: West Ham planning late move for Brazilian, he expects Tottenham Hotspur offer

Willian Jose Da Silva of Real Sociedad celebrates after scoring goal during the Liga match between Real Sociedad and Villarreal CF at Estadio Anoeta on January 05, 2020 in San Sebastian,...
Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have been linked with Willian Jose.

BARCELONA, SPAIN - September 22: Willian Jose #9 of Real Sociedad during the Espanyol V Real Sociedad, La Liga regular season match at RCDE Stadium on September 22nd 2019 in Barcelona,...

According to AS, West Ham United are interested in signing Willian Jose, but the Real Sociedad striker is expecting a final offer from Tottenham Hotspur.

It has been reported by the Spanish publication that Tottenham have cooled their interest in Willian Jose.

However, the Brazilian striker is expecting a final offer from Spurs, with the player determined to leave Sociedad in the final days of the January transfer window, according to the report.

 

West Ham are now planning a late move for the 28-year-old, according to AS, which claims that the London club want a loan deal with an option to sign him permanently in the summer of 2020.

However, according to the report, Sociedad prefer a sale outright this week and do not want any loan deal.

Stats

According to WhoScored, Willian Jose has made 16 starts and four substitute appearances in La Liga for Sociedad so far this season, scoring eight goals in the process.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the Brazilian scored 11 goals and provided five assists in the league for Sociedad, while back in 2017-18, the 28-year-old striker scored 15 goals and provided four assists in the league, according to WhoScored.

Real Sociedad's Brazilian forward Willian Jose (R) shoots to score a goal during the Spanish league football match between Real Sociedad and Villarreal CF at the Anoeta stadium in San...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

