Report: Two more clubs enter race to land Rangers man Gerrard once said had 'big game mentality'

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard once appeared to have high hopes for Ibrox winger Jordan Jones.

Birmingham City and Hull City are the two latest clubs to show interest in signing Rangers winger Jordan Jones before tomorrow's transfer deadline, The Daily Record report.

The paper say that the English Championship duo join Stoke City, Middlesbrough and Blackburn in the hunt, with different transfer structures a possibility including a loan-to-buy.

Jones only joined up at Ibrox last summer after signing on a free transfer from Kilmarnock.

Initially he impressed in a Rangers jersey, with manager Steven Gerrard singling him out for special praise after a particularly good performance against FC Midtjylland.

As quoted by The Scottish Sun, he said in August about the Northern Ireland international: "On Thursday night — against very good opposition — he was up against a guy that was taller than him, was as quick as him, was as strong as him but he found the answers.

"That is what being a Rangers player is all about. When the challenge is tough you find a way.

"We saw he had a big game mentality."

Sadly for Rangers, and for the player, his progress in his debut season suffered a big setback the following month when he was injured in a derby defeat to Celtic.

The knee injury kept him out for three months and he's been a bit-part player since with his only minutes since coming against Stranraer in the Scottish Cup and off the bench last night against Ross County.

It'll now be interesting to see if Rangers bit on interest in a player they only signed last summer.

Clearly hopes were high for him at Ibrox but if he's now surplus to requirements, there's no sense in keep him on the wage bill.