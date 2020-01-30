Report: Summer Sheffield United recruit expected to take Middlesbrough offer

Ravel Morrison could leave Sheffield United for Middlesbrough ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

The Middlesbrough manager Jonathan Woodgate is ready to offer the Sheffield United midfielder Ravel Morrison another chance to kickstart his career, according to The Sun.

Morrison returned to English football with Sheffield United during last summer's transfer window, signing a one-year deal at Bramall Lane.

But the move has yet to work out for either part, with the 26-year-old having played less than 300 minutes of first-team football, across four appearances.

And The Sun expects him to 'take the move' to Middlesbrough and 'sort out a deal for the rest of the season' - though it is unclear if that would be a permanent or loan agreement.

It follows reports on Thursday that Sheffield United are set to strengthen in Morrison's position.

The highly-rated Genk midfielder Sander Berge was pictured with the Blades boss Chris Wilder in Sheffield earlier and is said to have passed a medical ahead of a club-record transfer.

Should he complete even a temporary move to Middlesbrough, Morrison's contract situation would mean that he is likely to have played his final game for Sheffield United.

The former England Under-21 international would reunite with his former Manchester United colleagues Paddy McNair and Ashley Fletcher at the Riverside.