Report: Striker becomes Spurs' number one target over Piatek, they think he'd 'love' move

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be working on a deal to bring in Olivier Giroud from Chelsea.

According to Bleacher Report, Tottenham Hotspur have made Olivier Giroud their number one strike target now, ahead of Krzysztof Piatek.

Spurs were approached by Giroud’s agent earlier this week, and they are starting to believe that a deal is possible.

Chelsea are reportedly not against selling the Frenchman to Tottenham, and Jose Mourinho believes he is ‘perfect’ to replace Harry Kane.

Tottenham also believe that he would ‘love’ the transfer, as it would provide him with the chance to stay in London.

 

Giroud has spent most his career in England’s capital, having represented both Arsenal and Chelsea.

If Tottenham were to bring in Giroud he would surely only be seen as a short-term solution.

Jose Mourinho initially suggested that Tottenham wanted to find a striker who could help them in the years ahead as well as the immediate future, but they have struggled to get a deal for a striker done.

It could be that Giroud has now become a good option for Spurs, as he does possess a lot of the qualities that they are looking for.

Although the World Cup winner may not be the most mobile any more, his link-up play combined with his aerial presence could make him a strong option for Mourinho’s men.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

