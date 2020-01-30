Quick links

Report: Spurs pessimistic of signing 30-year-old after talks; striker move has fallen through

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at Bernabeu on November 26, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.
Tottenham Hotspur are still being linked with a shock move for Gareth Bale.

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid in action during the Liga match between Getafe CF and Real Madrid CF at Coliseum Alfonso Perez on January 04, 2020 in Getafe, Spain.

According to the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are 'pessimistic' about their chances of re-signing Gareth Bale after holding talks with Real Madrid on Wednesday.

It's claimed that the two clubs kicked off talks yesterday, with Jose Mourinho hoping to bring Bale back to North London in a shock late move.

However, the finances of a deal are a major problem, with Bale's £600,000-a-week wages the biggest issue despite attempts to structure a deal.

 

Additionally, it's noted that a deal for AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek has fallen through, meaning Spurs face more transfer disappointment late in the window.

Hertha Berlin have swooped in for Piatek, and now look set to sign the Polish attacker ahead of Spurs, meaning he will go and play for ex-Spurs striker Jurgen Klinsmann.

Bale always seemed like an unlikely signing given the money involved in such a deal, and in truth, the idea of forking out big wages for an injury-prone 30-year-old with just two goals and two assists this season doesn't seem too smart.

Gareth Bale of Real Madrid controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group A match between Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain at Bernabeu on November 26, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Of course, there is more to it with Bale – his history with Spurs and the lift he would give everybody if he did return – but he hasn't been at his best for a while now, and certainly isn't the same player who left Tottenham for Real Madrid in 2013.

As for Piatek, a deal there seemed a little more likely, but with the two sides unable to reach an agreement, Spurs are left without the centre forward they need.

Seeing him head to Hertha Berlin – a mid-table Bundesliga side – is a blow even with their new-found riches, and missing out on him may mean that Tottenham don't find a striker after all, with less than 48 hours of the window left to go.

Krzysztof Piatek of AC Milan looks on during the Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and SPAL at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on January 15, 2020 in Milan, Italy.

