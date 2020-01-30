Report: Spurs and Arsenal both want Premier League captain before deadline, Ancelotti keen

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly chasing Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emercik Aubameyang before the deadline.

It's claimed that Spurs chiefs have started talks with Southampton to try and lure Hojbjerg to North London, but they're not alone in the race, with just 18 months left on Hojbjerg's deal.

Arsenal and Everton are thought to be interested in Hojbjerg too, with all three clubs seemingly eyeing him up ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

Southampton won't want to lose their captain in the middle of the season, and may have to stand firm if all three clubs really do want to sign him by tomorrow night.

Hojbjerg, 24, has been one of Ralph Hasenhuttl's most reliable players, serving as a battling leader in the middle of the park whilst also possessing quality on the ball.

Hojbjerg would make perfect sense as a commanding midfielder alongside Giovani Lo Celso in the Spurs midfield, and they may hope that sending Kyle Walker-Peters to Southampton earlier this week can help them win the race.

It seems unlikely that Arsenal will have the cash to throw at Southampton for Hojbjerg right now, even if talks are open over teammate Cedric, whilst a move to Everton may not be quite as appealing as joining one of the North London giants, with European football more likely there.

Southampton will surely resist any bids just before the deadline, but the Dane should remain on radars for the summer, having proven himself as one of the Premier League's most dependable midfield players, offering endless running, grit, determination and reliability in terms of his injury history.