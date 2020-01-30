Report: PL club now leading three club charge for £60k-a-week Tottenham man

Both Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United will seemingly be some of the busier teams heading into and on deadline day itself.

Newcastle United are now seemingly the favourites to land Tottenham defender Dany Rose's signature before deadline day, according to a report.

Sky Sports are reporting that Newcastle are showing strong interest in the out-of-favour Spurs man and they are now the frontrunners to sign him before Friday's deadline.

It is stated that relegation-threatened duo Bournemouth and Watford are also keen on the England man, who has seen academy product Japhet Tanganga push ahead of him at left-back in recent weeks.

All three clubs mentioned are in need of some defensive options, and it could be argued that it is perhaps Watford and Bournemouth who need of him most because of where they are in the Premier League table.

Both are currently sitting in the Premier League's relegation zone, whilst Steve Bruce's side are seven points from the drop.

And whilst the Magpies have that gap between themselves and the bottom three, they will be well aware that they are still in a relegation fight and recent injuries haven't helped their cause.

Jetro Willems and Paul Dummett are set to be out for the rest of the season, so Rose then becomes a very key and important target for the North-East outfit.

From Tottenham's perspective, they are then able to get Rose off their wage bill and continue to bulk up their team for Jose Mourinho, who is experiencing his first transfer window as Spurs boss.

The signs have been clear to Rose, who earns £60k-a-week at Spurs [Spotrac], for a number of months now, with the likes of Jan Vertonghen, Ryan Sessegnon and Japhet Tanganga - all who aren't natural left-backs - playing ahead of him in that position in recent months.

Either way, it seems if Rose does leave North London then it'll suit all parties - Spurs will get him off their wage bill, he will earn regular game time and increase his chances of making Gareth Southgate's squad for Euro 2020 and the club that signs him benefit by securing the services of a very experienced player, who not so long ago was perhaps one of the best fullbacks in the league.