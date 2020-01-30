Report: Rangers player still available for late January exit after mid-month doubt

One or two Rangers players could still leave Ibrox this week.

Rangers winger Glenn Middleton is still available for an exit from Ibrox this week, despite limited time being available before tomorrow's deadline, The Daily Record report.

The paper say that both the attacker and midfielder Greg Docherty are in line for time away from the club having failed to make an impact in Steven Gerrard's first-team.

Docherty has made just two starting appearances this term while Middleton hasn't played in a Rangers jersey since last season after temporarily moving to Hibernian in the summer.

It was reported by The Record earlier this month that Scottish Premiership side St Mirren were keen on landing Middleton until the end of 2019/20.

However, there was doubt about an exit two weeks ago when Gerrard suggested some clubs could be put off by a foot injury he sustained in a reserves match.

As quoted by The Daily Record, the Ibrox boss said: "There was a few things bubbling away with Glenn so (his injury) may or may not put the people we were in contact with off.

"But we don't predict he will be missing for too long, so hopefully not."

The deadline to offload the pair comes at midnight tomorrow and Rangers have already been busy streamlining their squad this month.

Eros Grezda, Eduardo Herrera, Jamie Murphy, Robbie McCrorie and Jamie Barjonas are all players that have left either on a permanent basis, on loan or on a development loan.

Middleton only made eight appearances for Hibs earlier this season (Transfermarkt) so could definitely do with a bit more game time to aid his improvement as a Rangers winger.

Both he and the club should be hoping another side comes in for him over the next 24 hours.