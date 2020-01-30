Quick links

Report: Player’s stance as Tottenham Hotspur considering contract offer

Subhankar Mondal
Serge Aurier of Tottenham Hotspur during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on January 28, 2020 in Enfield, England.
Tottenham Hotspur defender Serge Aurier is reportedly on the radar of clubs in Germany.

According to Foot Mercato, Tottenham Hotspur want to extend Serge Aurier’s current contract.

The report in the French news outlet has claimed that the Ivory Coast international right-back feels good at Spurs and wants to extend his stay at the Premier League club as well.

It has been claimed that clubs in Germany are interested in the former Paris Saint-Germain defender, and that Spurs will start negotiations over a new contract soon.

 

Stats

Aurier, who joined Tottenham from PSG in the summer of 2017, was not always guaranteed a place in the starting lineup when Mauricio Pochettino was in charge, but the defender is doing well under head coach Jose Mourinho at the moment.

According to WhoScored, the 27-year-old has made 19 appearances in the Premier League so far this season, and has also played three games in the Champions League for Spurs.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the defender made six starts and two substitute appearances in the league, and played five times in the Champions League for Tottenham, according to WhoScored.

