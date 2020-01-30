Report: Newcastle miss out on prolific striker as club agree £21m fee, medical scheduled

Newcastle United are reportedly set to miss out on Paco Alcacer.

According to BILD, Borussia Dortmund striker Paco Alcacer is set to join Villarreal in a deal worth around €25million (£21million) amid links to Newcastle United.

It's claimed that a deal was struck on Wednesday for the Dortmund hitman to return to Spain, and he has already travelled to undergo a medical.

Valencia wanted Alcacer to rejoin them if Rodrigo signed for Barcelona, but with that move now off, Villarreal have managed to swoop in and secure Alcacer.

He allegedly only wanted to return to Spain, meaning Newcastle may not have had a chance anyway, amid links earlier this week.

The Sun claimed that Newcastle boss Steve Bruce was in talks with Dortmund to engineer a loan deal with a view to a £25million permanent move at the end of the season.

Newcastle seemingly couldn't manage a straight-up permanent move right now, and with Villarreal able to offer cash and a return to Spain, they've won the race.

That's a blow for Newcastle, as adding a striker like Alcacer – with great movement and predatory instincts – could have really given them an additional edge given Joelinton's struggles in front of goal.

£21million for a striker with 26 goals in 46 games for Dortmund is more than reasonable in this market, but Newcastle must now look elsewhere as the the 26-year-old gets set for a move to Villarreal instead.