Report: Newcastle could complete striker signing for just £3m in final days of window

Chelsea are said to be looking for a £3 million fee from Newcastle United, who are keen to snap up Olivier Giroud.

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle United could complete the loan signing of Olivier Giroud from Chelsea for just £3 million.

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce is still eyeing up the addition of a striker, as he looks to complete his side’s January business.

Newcastle have already brought in Nabil Bentaleb and Valentin Lazaro this month, with Danny Rose also set to arrive (Chronicle).

But Bruce would like to complete his recruitment drive by bringing in a striker and Giroud is in his sights.

The Chelsea striker is said to be available for a loan fee of just £3 million, which could be appealing to Newcastle.

The Magpies need to increase their goal threat, as Joelinton has badly struggled since joining.

The Brazilian has hit just two goals in all competitions since his move to Newcastle in the summer, and despite Bruce’s patience he has not proven to be much of a threat.

Giroud has far more experience of the Premier League, and would surely take less time to adjust to life at Newcastle than Joelinton.

That being said, the French striker has actually struggled for game time at Chelsea this term and showed signs of age.

Giroud is now 33, and although he could be a good short-term option for Newcastle, he may not be a long-term solution for Bruce’s side.