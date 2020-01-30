Report: Newcastle are attempting to sell two Benitez signings this week

Newcastle United are attempting to flog Ki Sung-yueng and Christian Atsu.

According to The Chronicle, Newcastle United are attempting to sell both Ki Sung-yueng and Christian Atsu before tomorrow's deadline.

It's claimed that Newcastle have to shift their squad around with Danny Rose set to sign, having already landed Valentino Lazaro and Nabil Bentaleb this month.

Some members of the squad may be left out post-January, such as defender Paul Dummett, but two players may be sold before the deadline.

Talks are allegedly underway for Ki to leave the club, whilst winger Atsu has been offered out to potential suitors in order to try and drum up some interest.

Ki was snapped up from Swansea City in the summer of 2018, with Rafael Benitez landing him on a free transfer to try and bolster his midfield.

Sadly, the South Korean ace has only managed 15 Premier League starts since joining the Magpies, and with just one start under Bruce, it's definitely best for all parties that he moves on.

It's a little more surprising to see Newcastle attempt to flog Atsu, as he has managed to contribute three assists in 18 games this season and could be an option to provide pace in light of Allan Saint-Maximin's niggling injuries.

Bruce seemingly feels that Lazaro can fill in out wide if needed, and top Championship sides may now look to Atsu for a spark in their promotion push, with the Magpies seemingly ready to cut ties with their 2016 signing from Chelsea.