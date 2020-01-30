Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Report: Everton have no intention of signing attacker before deadline, two players to benefit

Olly Dawes
Moise Kean of Everton during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Everton FC and Leicester FC at Goodison Park on December 18, 2019 in Liverpool, England.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton seemingly won't be bringing in an attacker this month.

Moise Kean of Everton during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Everton FC and Leicester FC at Goodison Park on December 18, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton don't intend to sign an attacking player before the transfer deadline because they want to focus on Moise Kean and Anthony Gordon.

It's claimed Everton are set on giving Kean more playing time between now and the end of the season, whilst they want to give Gordon some chances too.

That means that Marcel Brands and co won't be dipping into the market over the next 24 hours, with 'no intention' of doing so.

 

Everton have been linked with a number of attackers this month, including namesake Everton Soares, but there are no plans to sign anybody now.

Kean, 19, finally scored his first goal in his last appearance, scoring against Newcastle United last week to end his drought once and for all.

The Italian has only made five Premier League starts, but there should be some optimism that he can now kick and start to impress regularly having finally found the back of the net.

Moise Kean of Everton applauds the Everton fans during the Premier League match between Everton and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January 21, 2020 in Liverpool, England.

Meanwhile, Gordon earned 45 minutes against West Ham earlier this month for his Premier League debut, with Carlo Ancelotti seemingly rating the 18-year-old highly.

Everton focusing on their existing talent rather than going out and buying more is a wise approach, and gives Ancelotti a few more months to weigh up his options ahead of the summer window, rather than panic buying now.

Anthony Gordon of Everton during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park on December 18, 2019 in Liverpool, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch