Report: Everton have no intention of signing attacker before deadline, two players to benefit

Everton seemingly won't be bringing in an attacker this month.

According to the Liverpool Echo, Everton don't intend to sign an attacking player before the transfer deadline because they want to focus on Moise Kean and Anthony Gordon.

It's claimed Everton are set on giving Kean more playing time between now and the end of the season, whilst they want to give Gordon some chances too.

That means that Marcel Brands and co won't be dipping into the market over the next 24 hours, with 'no intention' of doing so.

Everton have been linked with a number of attackers this month, including namesake Everton Soares, but there are no plans to sign anybody now.

Kean, 19, finally scored his first goal in his last appearance, scoring against Newcastle United last week to end his drought once and for all.

The Italian has only made five Premier League starts, but there should be some optimism that he can now kick and start to impress regularly having finally found the back of the net.

Meanwhile, Gordon earned 45 minutes against West Ham earlier this month for his Premier League debut, with Carlo Ancelotti seemingly rating the 18-year-old highly.

Everton focusing on their existing talent rather than going out and buying more is a wise approach, and gives Ancelotti a few more months to weigh up his options ahead of the summer window, rather than panic buying now.