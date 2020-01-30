Quick links

Report: Club open defender talks as EPL sides, including Southampton and West Ham, circle

Southampton, West Ham United, Sheffield United and Norwich City are all said keen on Nottingham Forest's Joe Worrall.

Nottingham Forest have opened contract talks with their Southampton, West Ham United, Sheffield United and Norwich City-linked centre-back, Joe Worrall, according to The Daily Mirror (January 30, page 53).

Worrall has helped Nottingham Forest to third in the Championship since he returned to the club from a loan spell at Glasgow Rangers, prompting other sides, as well as Southampton, West Ham, Sheffield United and Norwich, to be credited with an interest this month.

 

But with no move in the pipeline, as far as we know, the Reds appear to be taking steps to deter any approaches ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

Of the quartet listed by The Daily Mirror, Southampton or Norwich are perhaps the most likely to try their luck, after Jannik Vestergaard (Saints) and Ibrahim Amadou (City) were linked with late-window moves away.

Sheffield United are closing in on a loan deal for the Bayer Leverkusen defender Panagiotis Retsos, according to The Daily Mail, while West Ham's January priority seems to have been to strengthen in central midfield, which they have now done.

And Nottingham Forest will hope that, where those clubs are concerned, the next 36 hours bring no new developments.

Forest fans - do you fear losing Worrall to Southampton, West Ham, Sheffield United or Norwich?

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

