Report: Celtic competing with 3 English clubs for 22-year-old

According to The Northern Echo, Celtic are among the clubs keen on signing Filip Benkovic from Leicester City in the January transfer window.

The report has claimed that Middlesbrough, Derby County and Bristol City in the Championship in England are also interested in the 22-year-old central defender.

Celtic spell

Benkovic has been at Celtic before, with the 22-year-old central defender enjoying a successful loan spell at the Glasgow giants during the 2018-19 campaign.

The youngster worked with current Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers at the Hoops, and won the Scottish Premiership, the Scottish Cup and the Scottish League Cup during his time at Celtic Park.

Back to Celtic?

Benkovic is struggling for playing time at Leicester at the moment, and given that Celtic could do with a young central defender for the second half of the season as they aim to win the domestic treble and also make an impact in the Europa League, the youngster would be a smart short-term addition to Neil Lennon’s team.