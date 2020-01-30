Report: Aston Villa plotting move to re-sign their former striker before the deadline

Aston Villa are again being linked with Christian Benteke.

According to the Daily Star, Aston Villa are still interested in signing Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

It's claimed that Villa are planning loan moves for either Benteke or Leicester City's Islam Slimani, in the hope of landing another striker inside 48 hours.

Slimani is attracting interest from elsewhere and still hasn't actually ended his loan spell at Monaco, meaning Benteke may be the more realistic target right now.

However, Roy Hodgson doesn't have plenty of attacking options himself even after bringing in Cenk Tosun on loan from Everton, so there' no guarantee that Villa can tempt them into a move.

Villa have already brought in Mbwana Samatta this month, but he may be seen as a Jonathan Kodjia replacement as a permanent signing, meaning a loan deal to tide Villa over until Wesley returns from injury makes perfect sense.

Benteke, 29, was a hero at Villa Park following a 2012 move from Genk, bagging 49 goals in 101 games before earning a move to Liverpool.

The Belgian hasn't enjoyed the same success since leaving Villa, and has now scored just four goals in his last 65 games for Palace, with his inability to score now famous over the last three seasons.

Villa may feel that a return to Villa Park can help unlock Benteke's goalscoring prowess again, and with Tosun clearly the striker in favour at Selhurst Park again, the big man himself may fancy a return to his former club in order to play first-team football again.