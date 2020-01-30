Quick links

Report: Arsenal to complete second January signing today

Alex McCarthy, Cedric Soares, Jannik Vestergaard, Michael Obafemi, Nathan Redmond, Pierr-Emile Hojbjerg, Ryan Bertrand, Shane Long, Stuart Armstrong of Southampton FC during the Premier...
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will reportedly sign Southampton defender Cedric Soares.

Cedric of Southampton celebrates during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at St Mary's Stadium on January 18, 2020 in Southampton, United Kingdom.

According to The Daily Echo, Arsenal will complete the signing of Cedric Soares from Premier League rivals Bournemouth on Thursday.

It has been reported that Soares will join the Gunners on loan until the end of the season.

Southampton will be paid a loan fee of £5 million for the Portugal international right-back, who is out of contract at the Saints at the end of the season, according to the report.

However, The Telegraph has reported that Arsenal will pay a loan fee below £1 million, and that the Euro 2016 winner will have the option of signing a four-year deal at the North London outfit at the end of his loan spell.

 

Good signing for Arsenal?

Soares is a very good right-back who knows the Premier League inside out and won the Euro 2016 finals with Portugal.

The Gunners could do with a player like the 28-year-old who can operate as a right-back and as a left-back.

The former Sporting Lisbon star will become Arsenal’s second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of defender Pablo Mari from Flamengo on a loan deal.

Cedric of Southampton arrives at the ground ahead of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton FC at Selhurst Park on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

