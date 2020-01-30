Report: Arsenal to complete second January signing today

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will reportedly sign Southampton defender Cedric Soares.

According to The Daily Echo, Arsenal will complete the signing of Cedric Soares from Premier League rivals Bournemouth on Thursday.

It has been reported that Soares will join the Gunners on loan until the end of the season.

Southampton will be paid a loan fee of £5 million for the Portugal international right-back, who is out of contract at the Saints at the end of the season, according to the report.

However, The Telegraph has reported that Arsenal will pay a loan fee below £1 million, and that the Euro 2016 winner will have the option of signing a four-year deal at the North London outfit at the end of his loan spell.

Good signing for Arsenal?

Soares is a very good right-back who knows the Premier League inside out and won the Euro 2016 finals with Portugal.

The Gunners could do with a player like the 28-year-old who can operate as a right-back and as a left-back.

The former Sporting Lisbon star will become Arsenal’s second signing of the January transfer window following the arrival of defender Pablo Mari from Flamengo on a loan deal.