Report: £65k-a-week Spurs player has firm offer to leave, other interest fading

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama could leave tomorrow.

According to L'Equipe, Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama has a 'firm offer' from Fiorentina ahead of deadline day.

They claim that Rennes were considering a move for Wanyama, identifying him as a potential alternative if they couldn't secure Steven Nzonzi's signature.

That interest appears to be fading though, as Ouest-France report that Roma midfielder Nzonzi is now heading for a medical with the Ligue 1 side.

Wanyama is still a wanted man though, as Fiorentina appear to be keen on rushing through a late deal to bring him over to Italy.

Wanyama, 28, was once a key man for Mauricio Pochettino, but has really faded over the last few years, failing to nail down a spot in the Tottenham side.

The Kenyan international has played just once for Jose Mourinho, and that was in a heavily-rotated Spurs side that lost to Bayern Munich in December.

Earning £65,000-a-week (Spotrac), Wanyama clearly has no future with Spurs, and they would no doubt love to get those wages off the books.

It was a surprise to see Wanyama stay at Spurs over the summer, and whilst there isn't much time to secure his exit, Tottenham will surely be hoping to use Fiorentina's interest to guarantee Wanyama's departure.