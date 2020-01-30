Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Championship

Report: £16m Everton player refusing Championship move after attracting interest

Aiden Cusick
Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton reacts the Premier League match between Everton FC and Newcastle United at Goodison Park on January 21, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Aiden Cusick
Aiden Cusick

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Oumar Niasse looks set to leave Everton this year, regardless.

Oumar Niasse of Everton applauds the travelling fans after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford on December 15, 2019 in Manchester, England.

The Everton striker Oumar Niasse has attracted interest from Championship clubs but is refusing to drop down a division, according to The Daily Mirror (January 30, page 53).

The newspaper claims that Niasse, whose Everton deal expires in the summer transfer window, now looks set for a move abroad ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

The Senegalese striker cost the Toffees £16 million from Lokomotiv Moscow four years ago, according to Transfermarkt.

 

But Everton can expect to take a significant hit on Niasse given his contract situation and a goalscoring return of just nine in 43 first-team games.

Which second-tier sides are keen on the 29-year-old remains to be seen.

Of the current top six, Leeds United (Jean-Kevin Augustin), West Bromwich Albion (Callum Robinson), Nottingham Forest (Nuno da Costa) and Bristol City (Nahki Wells) have all either strengthened their options in Niasse's position, or are seemingly about to.

Oumar Niasse of Hull City celebrates scoring his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Hull City and Liverpool at KCOM Stadium on February 4, 2017 in Hull, England.

Niasse has already played for two current Championship clubs, Hull City and Cardiff City, on loan from Everton, albeit while they were in the Premier League.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Aiden Cusick

Aiden Cusick

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch