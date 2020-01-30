Report: £16m Everton player refusing Championship move after attracting interest

Oumar Niasse looks set to leave Everton this year, regardless.

The Everton striker Oumar Niasse has attracted interest from Championship clubs but is refusing to drop down a division, according to The Daily Mirror (January 30, page 53).

The newspaper claims that Niasse, whose Everton deal expires in the summer transfer window, now looks set for a move abroad ahead of Friday's transfer deadline.

The Senegalese striker cost the Toffees £16 million from Lokomotiv Moscow four years ago, according to Transfermarkt.

But Everton can expect to take a significant hit on Niasse given his contract situation and a goalscoring return of just nine in 43 first-team games.

Which second-tier sides are keen on the 29-year-old remains to be seen.

Of the current top six, Leeds United (Jean-Kevin Augustin), West Bromwich Albion (Callum Robinson), Nottingham Forest (Nuno da Costa) and Bristol City (Nahki Wells) have all either strengthened their options in Niasse's position, or are seemingly about to.

Niasse has already played for two current Championship clubs, Hull City and Cardiff City, on loan from Everton, albeit while they were in the Premier League.