'Sloppy', 'must be dropped': Some Rangers fans slate their player despite win

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers were victorious at Ibrox last night but Gers midfielder Steven Davis put in another mediocre performance.

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers may have triumphed at Ibrox on Wednesday night but a number of Bears were critical of the performance of one of the Gers players.

Steven Davis has been mostly impressive this season but he followed up his poor Rangers performance against Hearts with another fairly lacklustre display against Ross County.

Subscribe

The Rangers midfielder continued to look off the pace, giving the ball away a number of times, and in the end was replaced by Gerrard with 15 minutes left at Ibrox.

With a huge run of games in the coming weeks, Davis' loss of form is worrying, and he needs to get back to his best quickly.

Here is how some Rangers fans reacted to 35-year-old's performance at Ibrox:

Steven Davis been wearing someone else's boots the last couple of games? Been sloppy with his passes for some reason. — Hendy (@iHendy) January 29, 2020

Steven Davis, the best player in the country on his day imo, unrecognisable the last few games. Hopefully bounces back Saturday. — Steven William Green (@steviegreendj) January 30, 2020

100% agree mate few them no there selves wee Davis giving the ball away a lot really not like him — Ryan Golightly (@ryangolightly1) January 30, 2020

You don’t become “too old” over night son. He was rusty when he came this time last year but been instrumental since he settled back in. Still a lot to offer. — Steven William Green (@steviegreendj) January 30, 2020

Absolutely terrible again, Davis must be dropped for Aberdeen, same with Kamara. Start Docherty beside Arfield and Edmundson in the DLP role, he can ping a ball around, big unit as well. But man are we terrible — AndyD92 (@AndrewD99237970) January 29, 2020

Rangers began brightly at Ibrox following their shock loss to Hearts last time out and took the lead on 41 minutes through Jermain Defoe, who connected with a Scott Arfield knock-on, spun and fired home through a sea of white shirts.

Defoe then flicked a pass from Ojo into the path of the on-rushing Arfield, who toe-poked the ball home to double Rangers' lead, but the Englishman's evening would end on a low note as he had to be stretchered off after pulling up chasing a ball over the top.

Rangers' 2-0 victory sees them remain five points from the Scottish Premiership summit.