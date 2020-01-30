Quick links

Rangers

Scottish Premiership

'Sloppy', 'must be dropped': Some Rangers fans slate their player despite win

Giuseppe Labellarte
Steven Davis of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 26 January, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Giuseppe Labellarte Profile
Giuseppe Labellarte

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers were victorious at Ibrox last night but Gers midfielder Steven Davis put in another mediocre performance.

Steven Davis of Rangers during the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 26 January, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers may have triumphed at Ibrox on Wednesday night but a number of Bears were critical of the performance of one of the Gers players.

Steven Davis has been mostly impressive this season but he followed up his poor Rangers performance against Hearts with another fairly lacklustre display against Ross County.

Subscribe

The Rangers midfielder continued to look off the pace, giving the ball away a number of times, and in the end was replaced by Gerrard with 15 minutes left at Ibrox.

 

 

With a huge run of games in the coming weeks, Davis' loss of form is worrying, and he needs to get back to his best quickly.

Here is how some Rangers fans reacted to 35-year-old's performance at Ibrox:

Rangers began brightly at Ibrox following their shock loss to Hearts last time out and took the lead on 41 minutes through Jermain Defoe, who connected with a Scott Arfield knock-on, spun and fired home through a sea of white shirts.

Defoe then flicked a pass from Ojo into the path of the on-rushing Arfield, who toe-poked the ball home to double Rangers' lead, but the Englishman's evening would end on a low note as he had to be stretchered off after pulling up chasing a ball over the top.

Rangers' 2-0 victory sees them remain five points from the Scottish Premiership summit.

Head coach Steven Gerrard of Rangers and warm over from the Rangers players during Rangers FC Training and Press Conference at Weststadion on December 12, 2018 in Vienna, Austria.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch