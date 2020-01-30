President claims offer from England for reported Aston Villa target

Aston Villa reportedly want Daniel Sturridge.

Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu has told Turkish-Football that Daniel Sturridge will not leave the club, amid reported interest from Aston Villa.

According to Asistanaliz, Aston Villa have made a bid of €5 million (£4.21 million) for the former Liverpool striker.

Agaoglu has said that the Englishman will not leave the club, and he has added that there has been interest from England.

Agaoglu told Turkish-Football: "We have received an offer from England for Daniel Sturridge but we want to keep him at the club over the second half of the season.”

Stats

Sturridge joined Trabzonspor in the summer of 2019 on a free transfer after leaving Premier League giants Liverpool at the end of last season.

The 30-year-old England international striker - who won the Premier League title with Chelsea in 2010 and the Champions league with the Blues in 2012 and the Champions League with Liverpool in 2019 - has made six starts and three substitute appearances in the Turkish Super Lig so far this season, scoring four goals and providing four assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool striker has also played 126 minutes in the Europa League, and has scored three goals in two cup games, according to WhoScored.