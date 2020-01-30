Quick links

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Premier League

Podence sends goodbye message on Instagram ahead of move to Wolves

John Verrall
Daniel Podence of Olympiacos celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Olympiacos FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Karaiskakis...
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Daniel Podence appears to be set to be announced as a Wolverhampton Wanderers player very soon.

Daniel Podence of Olympiacos celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Olympiacos FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Karaiskakis...

Daniel Podence has posted on Instagram, seemingly confirming his move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

BBC Sport reported how Podence has now undergone a medical.

And Podence appears to have suggested that all went smoothly, as he sent a goodbye message to Olympiacos fans on social media.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Thank you Olympiacos, Thank you Greece! From the bottom of my heart, I depart with mixed emotions. The feeling of gratitude and happiness for having represented this huge european club, the biggest in Greece. For being able to tell my children i've played for Olympiacos and successfully. On the other side, the feeling of nostalgia and Saudade for leaving a club and people that have welcomed me so well. I'll be eternally grateful and carry each one of you with me. My special thanks to President Marinakis for the effort he made to have me and for letting me follow my dream of playing in the Premier League. To Mister Pedro Martins for all the trust he had in me and all he taught me! I'll carry for all my life the impressive derbies i've played, the unparalleled support i've received, the unique life of Athens and the greatness of Olympiacos. I lack the words to express all I feel for the last year and a half i spent here, but I feel the tears i've shed speak for themselves... May this be a see you soon ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Daniel Podence (@podence) on

Wolves have paid £16.6 million to sign the winger from the Greek side (BBC), and there is great excitement about his arrival.

Podence is blessed with blistering pace, and he has been one of the star players in Greece this term.

 

Podence has already made an impact against English sides this season, as he impressed in both of Olympiacos’s Champions League games against Tottenham.

The 24-year-old will bolster Nuno’s side’s attacking options and make them an even greater threat going forward.

Podence could make his Wolves debut at the weekend, when they take on Manchester United.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch