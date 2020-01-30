Podence sends goodbye message on Instagram ahead of move to Wolves

Daniel Podence appears to be set to be announced as a Wolverhampton Wanderers player very soon.

Daniel Podence has posted on Instagram, seemingly confirming his move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

BBC Sport reported how Podence has now undergone a medical.

And Podence appears to have suggested that all went smoothly, as he sent a goodbye message to Olympiacos fans on social media.

Wolves have paid £16.6 million to sign the winger from the Greek side (BBC), and there is great excitement about his arrival.

Podence is blessed with blistering pace, and he has been one of the star players in Greece this term.

Podence has already made an impact against English sides this season, as he impressed in both of Olympiacos’s Champions League games against Tottenham.

The 24-year-old will bolster Nuno’s side’s attacking options and make them an even greater threat going forward.

Podence could make his Wolves debut at the weekend, when they take on Manchester United.