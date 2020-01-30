Podence sends goodbye message on Instagram ahead of move to Wolves

Daniel Podence appears to be set to be announced as a Wolverhampton Wanderers player very soon.
Daniel Podence has posted on Instagram, seemingly confirming his move to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
BBC Sport reported how Podence has now undergone a medical.
And Podence appears to have suggested that all went smoothly, as he sent a goodbye message to Olympiacos fans on social media.
Thank you Olympiacos, Thank you Greece! From the bottom of my heart, I depart with mixed emotions. The feeling of gratitude and happiness for having represented this huge european club, the biggest in Greece. For being able to tell my children i've played for Olympiacos and successfully. On the other side, the feeling of nostalgia and Saudade for leaving a club and people that have welcomed me so well. I'll be eternally grateful and carry each one of you with me. My special thanks to President Marinakis for the effort he made to have me and for letting me follow my dream of playing in the Premier League. To Mister Pedro Martins for all the trust he had in me and all he taught me! I'll carry for all my life the impressive derbies i've played, the unparalleled support i've received, the unique life of Athens and the greatness of Olympiacos. I lack the words to express all I feel for the last year and a half i spent here, but I feel the tears i've shed speak for themselves... May this be a see you soon ❤️❤️❤️
Wolves have paid £16.6 million to sign the winger from the Greek side (BBC), and there is great excitement about his arrival.
Podence is blessed with blistering pace, and he has been one of the star players in Greece this term.
Podence has already made an impact against English sides this season, as he impressed in both of Olympiacos’s Champions League games against Tottenham.
The 24-year-old will bolster Nuno’s side’s attacking options and make them an even greater threat going forward.
Podence could make his Wolves debut at the weekend, when they take on Manchester United.
