Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City could be without three players for Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur are set to take on Manchester City at the weekend, as Jose Mourinho's side look to close the gap on the top four.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has suggested that Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy could all miss out on featuring against Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are due to take on City on Sunday, and it could be that Guardiola’s side are significantly weakened for the contest.

The triple injury blow means that Guardiola may have to be creative to find solutions, with his options in defence particularly limited.

PEP @Laporte and @fernandinho are not completely fit. @benmendy23 neither. We’ll see in the next days. I am pretty sure they will be OK for West Ham, I don’t know for Spurs.



We don’t want to take risks. — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 29, 2020

Even with City suffering with so many injuries, Tottenham’s task of beating them will be hugely difficult.

Spurs have not looked at their very best in recent weeks, and they will surely have to put in one of their strongest performances of the season to beat City.

Guardiola’s side were in action last night, which could mean they are more fatigued than Tottenham though.

City lost 1-0 to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, but still progressed to the final of the competition on aggregate.

If Tottenham are able to beat City they could move to within three points of the top four, providing other results go in their favour.