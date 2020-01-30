Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City

Premier League

Pep Guardiola admits Manchester City could be without three players for Tottenham

John Verrall
Pep Guardiola the head coach
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are set to take on Manchester City at the weekend, as Jose Mourinho's side look to close the gap on the top four.

Pep Guardiola the head coach

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has suggested that Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy could all miss out on featuring against Tottenham Hotspur.

Spurs are due to take on City on Sunday, and it could be that Guardiola’s side are significantly weakened for the contest.

The triple injury blow means that Guardiola may have to be creative to find solutions, with his options in defence particularly limited.

Even with City suffering with so many injuries, Tottenham’s task of beating them will be hugely difficult.

Spurs have not looked at their very best in recent weeks, and they will surely have to put in one of their strongest performances of the season to beat City.

 

Guardiola’s side were in action last night, which could mean they are more fatigued than Tottenham though.

City lost 1-0 to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup, but still progressed to the final of the competition on aggregate.

If Tottenham are able to beat City they could move to within three points of the top four, providing other results go in their favour.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for MANCHESTER CITY team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch