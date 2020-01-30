Quick links

'Mocked Arsenal': Some Arsenal fans stunned by Tottenham transfer rumour

Amir Mir
Arsenal supporters light a red flare during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC at Stamford Bridge on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.
Amir Mir
Ex-Arsenal man, Olivier Giroud, is seemingly wanted by their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Europa League Final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on May 29, 2019 in Baku,...

Arsenal fans are stunned and angered at the thought that their former player, Olivier Giroud, could be heading to Tottenham with deadline day edging closer.   

The Evening Standard have claimed that Spurs are interested in signing the one-time popular Arsenal man and the Chelsea player is keen on joining Jose Mourinho's side.

 

The transfer window always throws up surprises now and again. That is the beauty of both the winter and the summer transfer window, but if this move does occur then it would be a shock of all shocks. 

It is fair to say that fans of his former club in North London simply wouldn't forgive him if he does decide to make the switch, as the Frenchman could perhaps have a set of unique teams on his CV. 

There are perhaps not many players, if any, that have played for Arsenal, Chelsa and Spurs, as Giroud could do the unthinkable before Friday's deadline and put his name on that list. 

Olivier Giroud of Chelsea celebrates scoring the opening goal during the UEFA Europa League Final between Chelsea and Arsenal at Baku Olimpiya Stadionu on May 29, 2019 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

There's no doubt that both Spurs and Chelsea are fighting it out for a Champions League spot, and even if they have an outside chance, if Arsenal can get a seriously could run together then they too will be going at it with their London rivals in that top-four tussle. 

Therefore, a potential Giroud move to Spurs, who need a striker following the long-term injury to Harry Kane, could have a major impact on Mourinho's chances in helping his team secure a top-four spot at the end of the season. And, as a result, it could affect their London rivals. 

At this moment in time, Giroud is still a Chelsea player, but it is fair to say that the World Cup winner will never be welcomed back by the Arsenal faithful if he decides to join up with Mourinho's men. 

Here is a selection of Arsenal fans reacting to the Giroud rumours: 

