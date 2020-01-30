'Mocked Arsenal': Some Arsenal fans stunned by Tottenham transfer rumour

Ex-Arsenal man, Olivier Giroud, is seemingly wanted by their North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal fans are stunned and angered at the thought that their former player, Olivier Giroud, could be heading to Tottenham with deadline day edging closer.

The Evening Standard have claimed that Spurs are interested in signing the one-time popular Arsenal man and the Chelsea player is keen on joining Jose Mourinho's side.

The transfer window always throws up surprises now and again. That is the beauty of both the winter and the summer transfer window, but if this move does occur then it would be a shock of all shocks.

It is fair to say that fans of his former club in North London simply wouldn't forgive him if he does decide to make the switch, as the Frenchman could perhaps have a set of unique teams on his CV.

There are perhaps not many players, if any, that have played for Arsenal, Chelsa and Spurs, as Giroud could do the unthinkable before Friday's deadline and put his name on that list.

There's no doubt that both Spurs and Chelsea are fighting it out for a Champions League spot, and even if they have an outside chance, if Arsenal can get a seriously could run together then they too will be going at it with their London rivals in that top-four tussle.

Therefore, a potential Giroud move to Spurs, who need a striker following the long-term injury to Harry Kane, could have a major impact on Mourinho's chances in helping his team secure a top-four spot at the end of the season. And, as a result, it could affect their London rivals.

At this moment in time, Giroud is still a Chelsea player, but it is fair to say that the World Cup winner will never be welcomed back by the Arsenal faithful if he decides to join up with Mourinho's men.

Here is a selection of Arsenal fans reacting to the Giroud rumours:

Snake — RiesseJordan Stewart (@JordanRiesse) January 29, 2020

I'll hate him forever — Danny Njugunah Gooner (@danny_njugush) January 29, 2020

Defended him and his Holdup and linkup ability all these years,when most of our fans called him not good enough,all for nothing Judas for me if it happens — ShadyArsenal (@ShadyGooner_) January 29, 2020

He is aging and he knows he has to move to a smaller club. — Sir Arsène (@MVTheGunner) January 29, 2020

Never liked him, even when he was an Arsenal player. Frustrating to watch & reminded me of a lamppost as famously @ClaudeAFTV1 once said — TD (@D10Truls) January 29, 2020

outrageous — Joseph C (@skipperCCK) January 29, 2020

Mocked Arsenal when he won the Europa league. Means absolutely nothing to me. — Gilbert Ornstein (@gil_berty) January 29, 2020

I ll hate him for life! — Yerdads Anunz (@Horlahmee1) January 29, 2020