Our view: Scottish clubs reportedly want Molineux man; do Rangers or Celtic make sense?

Rangers and Celtic may be looking for signings on deadline day.

The transfer deadline is almost upon us, and both Rangers and Celtic will be considering moves for new signings as they chase the title.

Rangers are set to bring in Romanian playmaker Ianis Hagi (HLN), whilst Celtic have already made a couple of signings this month in Ismaila Soro and Patryk Klimala.

However, one name that may just be on the radar in Glasgow is Wolves defender Ryan Bennett, with the Press Association reporting that he is attracting interest from Scotland.

Bennett, 29, has been a Premier League regular for Wolves, and even though his appearances have dropped off a little this season due to injury, only two clubs in Scotland can realistically afford him and tempt him.

They are of course Rangers and Celtic, so would either of them make sense for Bennett ahead of deadline day?

Rangers really don't need a centre back right now; they have a decent partnership already in Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic, whilst George Edmundson is a promising defender.

The only way a move for Bennett makes sense is if Filip Helander is out for longer than expected, as once the Swede returns – and that's expected to be another two or three weeks – Rangers look very strong defensively.

Spending money on a centre back just doesn't add up for Rangers right now, but Celtic may be a more realistic destination for the centre back.

Celtic saw Jozo Simunovic go down with another injury on Wednesday night, leaving them with just Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer as recognised centre backs, as Jack Hendry has left the club.

Hatem Abd Elhamed and Nir Bitton can fill in if needed, but both have been injury prone, so bringing in Bennett – even if only on loan until the end of the season – may just help solidify that back line.

Bennett isn't flashy, but he's experienced and dependable. He's managed to carve out a Premier League career for himself, and and would be a very welcome addition at Celtic, providing some know-how, aerial ability and reading of the game to help the Bhoys in the title race.

There's no guarantee that Celtic are keen, but they stand out as the only Scottish club who could feasibly bring him in right now.