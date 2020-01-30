'We love you', 'great career ahead of you': Some fans react after Wolves sign their player

Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers have brought Daniel Podence to Molineux.

Following the announcement confirming that Wolverhampton Wanderers had completed the signing of Daniel Podence, a number of Olympiacos fans have had their say on Twitter about Wolves snapping up their player.

The Portuguese winger has joined the Molineux side from the Greek giants for a reported £16.9million (Sky Sports News), penning a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Premier League club.

Podence has already made 27 competitive appearances for the unbeaten Greek Super League leaders this season, scoring five goals - including in the Champions League - and claiming five assists.

The 24-year-old, a versatile midfielder who is comfortable on either flank and can also operate as a number 10, leaves the Piraeus club having made 68 appearances, complete with 13 goals and 14 assists (Transfermarkt).

Here is what some Olympiacos fans have said about the move:

Good luck Podence. You have a great career ahead of you. Once Red and White, always Red and White. — Vasilis Charalampopoulos (@BillChar6) January 30, 2020

Good luck Daniel, we will never forget you #Olympiacos — Θάνος Μ. (@MThanos75) January 30, 2020

Take care of our boy — Thiem (@PrimeFdj) January 30, 2020

Good luck you tiny superman. You will be missed. We love you. Show them what you can do. Once a red, always a red..!!! — IliasOlympos ⚪ (@liakos27) January 30, 2020

I'd like to echo @dimsamolis' words but would urge Wolves fans to be patient with Daniel Podence.

Podence took a HUGE step from the Superleague to the Premier League.

He's a top dribbler with speed and confidence, but really needs to work on his finishing.

He needs time #WWFC https://t.co/EIBkxqcbrl — Konstantinos Lianos (@LianosKostas) January 30, 2020

Podence is a graduate of the Sporting CP Academy system, along with his new Wolves teammates Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho, and made 40 appearances for the Portuguese capital club (Transfermarkt) before joining Olympiacos in 2018.