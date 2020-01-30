Quick links

'We love you', 'great career ahead of you': Some fans react after Wolves sign their player

Daniel Podence of Olympiacos celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League group B match between Olympiacos FC and Tottenham Hotspur at Karaiskakis...
Nuno Espirito Santo's Wolverhampton Wanderers have brought Daniel Podence to Molineux.

Wolverhampton Wanderers unveil new signing Daniel Podence on January 30, 2020 in Wolverhampton, England.

Following the announcement confirming that Wolverhampton Wanderers had completed the signing of Daniel Podence, a number of Olympiacos fans have had their say on Twitter about Wolves snapping up their player.

The Portuguese winger has joined the Molineux side from the Greek giants for a reported £16.9million (Sky Sports News), penning a four-and-a-half-year deal at the Premier League club.

 

Podence has already made 27 competitive appearances for the unbeaten Greek Super League leaders this season, scoring five goals - including in the Champions League - and claiming five assists.

The 24-year-old, a versatile midfielder who is comfortable on either flank and can also operate as a number 10, leaves the Piraeus club having made 68 appearances, complete with 13 goals and 14 assists (Transfermarkt).

Here is what some Olympiacos fans have said about the move:

Podence is a graduate of the Sporting CP Academy system, along with his new Wolves teammates Rui Patricio and Joao Moutinho, and made 40 appearances for the Portuguese capital club (Transfermarkt) before joining Olympiacos in 2018.

Sporting's forward Daniel Podence controls the ball during the Portuguese league football match Sporting CP vs GD Chaves at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon on October 22, 2017.

