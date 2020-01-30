'Noooo, you better not': Some West Ham fans react to transfer update they've read

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly trying to work out a permanent deal for West Ham United winger Grady Diangana.

West Ham United fans are urging the club not to sell Grady Diangana for £10 million to West Bromwich Albion.

The Sun claim that West Ham could consider offloading their prized youngster on a permanent basis, with West Brom lining up a late offer.

Diangana has been on loan with the Baggies all season, where his performances have really caught the eye.

And West Ham fans are really hoping that they don’t offload Diangana permanently.

you forgot the extra zero !! — adam s (@earlofnorksWHU) January 29, 2020

Try starting at 30m then we will consider — hammerhead (@larryberyl) January 29, 2020

NOOOOOOOOO! — Bexley United FC (@Bexley_utd) January 29, 2020

You better not. — Lynne Cannell (@cannell_lynne) January 29, 2020

Please don’t — Noel ⚒ (@No3l999) January 29, 2020

@davidgold @karren_brady If this happens best you start packing your bags! ⚒ — Mark Cocklin (@MarkCocklin1) January 29, 2020

There has been some suggestions that Diangana could actually be recalled by West Ham this season, such has been the impact he has made at West Brom.

However, it seems that David Moyes’ have decided to leave him at the Hawthorns for the rest of the campaign.

Diangana is currently out injured, but when he returns to fitness he will surely walk straight back into West Brom’s team.

The Baggies are currently battling for promotion back to the Premier League.