'Noooo, you better not': Some West Ham fans react to transfer update they've read

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly trying to work out a permanent deal for West Ham United winger Grady Diangana.

Grady Diangana of West Bromwich Albion applauds the travelling West Bromwich Albion Fans as they celebrate the away win 1-2 during the Sky Bet Championship match between Luton Town and...

West Ham United fans are urging the club not to sell Grady Diangana for £10 million to West Bromwich Albion.

The Sun claim that West Ham could consider offloading their prized youngster on a permanent basis, with West Brom lining up a late offer.

 

Diangana has been on loan with the Baggies all season, where his performances have really caught the eye.

And West Ham fans are really hoping that they don’t offload Diangana permanently.

There has been some suggestions that Diangana could actually be recalled by West Ham this season, such has been the impact he has made at West Brom.

However, it seems that David Moyes’ have decided to leave him at the Hawthorns for the rest of the campaign.

Diangana is currently out injured, but when he returns to fitness he will surely walk straight back into West Brom’s team.

The Baggies are currently battling for promotion back to the Premier League.

