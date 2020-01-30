Is Night on Earth season 2 confirmed? Fans can't get enough of this jaw-dropping Netflix gem!

We're sure you'll agree that Night on Earth is thoroughly addictive television.

Night on Earth has cast a spell over audiences, but is season 2 on the cards?

Netflix has already spoilt subscribers this year...

We've had new seasons of popular favourites such as It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, gripping new drama series like The Stranger and critically-acclaimed films like the Safdie brothers' Uncut Gems.

However, the most mind-blowing offering so far is arguably the nature documentary series Night on Earth.

Over an exhilarating six episodes, the Emmy-winning Samira Wiley takes us on a nocturnal journey as our humble narrator through moonlit plains to sleepless cities, exploring nightlife out in the wild with cutting edge technology.

It truly feels like something unmistakably new, and yes, we want more already!

Night on Earth: Season 2 confirmed?

No, Night on Earth season 2 has not been confirmed.

As highlighted by The Cinemaholic, it was actually conceived as a miniseries.

Although we've seen miniseries' resurrected for another season in the past, it's much more likely that the creators of this will go on to pursue other - but perhaps similar - projects.

It would be a huge shock if they decided to work on new episodes, but the source predicts that even then, we wouldn't be getting them until at least 2022.

Oh well - at least the current series is good enough to demand repeat viewings!

Audiences praise Night on Earth

So far, so many audiences have flocked to Twitter to celebrate Night on Earth and its astonishing achievements.

Check out a selection of tweets:

Some of my favorite visuals from Night On Earth on Netflix. This show is absolutely epic. pic.twitter.com/vPMRmSfJF7 — Luca (@duvareader) January 30, 2020

Also, Night on Earth on Netflix: pic.twitter.com/gYXLp0iC0g — mama notata, ndiwufumene umsebenzi (@onefumi) January 30, 2020

The technology used to capture the environment for “night on earth” is really mind blowing and I encourage everyone to watch it — ginger Ale (@ale_the_red_fox) January 30, 2020

Night On Earth @NetflixUK is incredible.



It's like being in a mesmerising dream on an alien planet. pic.twitter.com/YOgzAcpQ1G — ElectEd Smith (@EdTodayFM) January 30, 2020

Night on Earth This is a must-watch on @NetflixIndia amazing camera work and this is just awesome — Akshay Aggarwal (@akshayable) January 30, 2020

Want more Night on Earth? Check these out!

If you've already raced through the series, then you'll definitely want to check out Night on Earth: Shot In the Dark, which is an hour-long behind the scenes look into the making of the show.

It really helps you appreciate just how extraordinary the equipment is that was used, as well as what the equipment so breathtakingly captured, of course.

There are a number of exciting nature documentaries to check out (if you haven't seen them already) on Netflix UK right now. Here is a selection:

- Our Planet

- Wild Alaska

- 72 Dangerous Animals: Asia, Latin America etc. (various)

- 72 Cutest Animals

- Dancing With the Birds

- Life

- Planet Earth

- Wild Japan

- The Hunt

- Blue Planet

